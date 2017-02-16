The XRO automates drive test data collection for more efficient site and cluster performance verifications

Accuver, the world's leading provider of wireless test and measurement solutions, today announced that is has added a cloud-based drive testing management system called XRO to its series of drive test tools. XRO is designed specifically to automate the testing and analysis tasks during an LTE network rollout.

XRO was developed based on the company's experience in helping a major wireless carrier in India launch an LTE network with thousands of cell sites quickly using hundreds of inexperienced personnel.

"Cloud-based performance testing and monitoring tools offer operators and network equipment providers a cost-effective solution that increases productivity and scalability," said You Jin Kim, Head of Accuver Global Business Division. "With XRO, we are pleased to offer our customers a cloud-based solution where they can seamlessly manage multiple network clusters, conduct more precise drive tests, and respond to a large capacity of real-time data."

The XRO system consists of the XRO Auto server and the XRO client. Together, the system is designed to enable one-person testing, eliminate mistakes in the field and provide a real-time view and rapid assessment of network performance.

XRO product benefits include:

Efficiency: Faster site and cluster testing, reduced re-runs due to user mistakes, immediate pass/fail results

Convenience and scalability: Cloud-based tool allows management of thousands of test mobiles from anywhere, anytime

Automation: Automated test scripts, drive test route generation, and real-time alerts to report on Key Performance Indicators' (KPIs) deviation

Accuver will debut the XRO at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain from February 27 March 2. Please visit Accuver's meeting room #5M14MR, Innowireless booth #7M5, or contact Accuver for more information at sales.accuver@accuver.com.

About Accuver

Accuver is a leading provider of wireless test and measurement solutions that optimize the performance and reliability of mobile networks. Working with all major network operators, infrastructure vendors, chipset manufacturers and wireless equipment OEMs, we measure, troubleshoot and optimize network performance and wireless service delivery. This involves a seamless blend of user insight, design innovation, software development, cutting-edge engineering, and support services.

www.accuver.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170216005292/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

SpeakerBox Communications for Accuver

Jessica Lindberg, 703-287-7820

jlindberg@speakerboxpr.com