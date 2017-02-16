

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Using smartphones, laptops and other technology to work from home can be a blessing - it does away with rush hour traffic, for example - but it also diminishes personal space and contact with colleagues, according to a new study released today by the United Nations labour agency and a private sector partner, which recommends how to address these work-life disparities.



'This report shows that the use of modern communication technologies facilitates a better overall work-life balance,' said the Jon Messenger, co-author of the joint report by the UN International Labour Organization (ILO) and Eurofund.



The study, 'Working anytime, anywhere: The effects on the world of work' is based on interviews with workers and experts in 10 European Union member states, Argentina, Brazil, India, Japan and the United States.



It highlights positive effects of teleworking, such as greater autonomy on working time and better work-day organization, and reduced commuting time resulting in a better overall work-life balance and higher productivity.



On the down side, teleworking 'blurs the boundaries between work and personal life, depending on the place of work and the characteristics of different occupations,' Messenger said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX