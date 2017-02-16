Utah Attorney Hourly Rate Report 2017: Growth in Hourly Rates will Continue for the Next 2-3 Years - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Utah Attorney Hourly Rate Report 2017" report to their offering.

The 'Utah Attorney Rate Report 2017' is the most comprehensive listing and analysis of Attorney hourly rates in the State of Utah. The report details the hourly rates of Partners, Counsel, Associates and Support Staff for 2011 - 2016 and Forecasts 2017 Rates.

Utah, although not a large US State in terms of population or economic activity is still attractive to Law Firms because of its very low cost of living, low corporate income taxes and burgeoning real estate market which bodes well for companies, Law Firms' clients. Technology is also on the uptick. Because of these factors, Attorney Hourly Rates have increased faster in Utah than the national average. The author believes that the growth in hourly rates will continue for the next 2 - 3 years.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Rates by Individual Firm and Key Practice Areas within the Firm



2. Rates by Practice Area for all Firms in Utah



3. Rates by City for all Utah Firms



4. Rates by Industry for All Utah Firms



5. Relative Rate Rankings by Firm (Highest to Lowest)

Companies Mentioned

- Ballard Spahr LLP

- Brinks Gilson & Lione

- Burr & Forman LLP

- Chapman and Cutler LLP

- Christensen & Jensen, PC

- Dorsey & Whitney LLC

- Fishman Stewart Yamaguchi PLLC

- Holland & Hart LLP

- Jones Waldo

- Kirkland & Ellis LLP

- McCarter & English LLP

- Mitchell Barlow & Mansfield, P.C.

- Parr Brown Gee & Loveless, P.C.

- Parsons Behle & Latimer

- Pia Anderson Dorius Reynard & Moss, LLC

- Ray Quinney & Nebeker P.C.

- Ropers, Majeski, Kohn & Bentley PC

- Snell & Wilmer LLP

- Thompson Ostler & Olsen

- Winston & Strawn LLP

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kjfr4x/utah_attorney

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716





