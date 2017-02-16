Global e-commerce Logistics Report 2017: 2016 Growth Rates and Forecasts to 2020 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --





Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global e-commerce Logistics 2017" report to their offering.

The report takes a top-down approach and presents this analysis first from a broad, industry-wide perspective, and then delves further to examine the supply chains of major e-retailers and the logistics providers which support them.



The growth of e-commerce has prompted a fundamental change in the operations that take place within logistics facilities, compared to the operations which feed brick and mortar outlets. Global e-commerce Logistics 2017, offers readers valuable insight into the development and future prospects of this market.



In addition, as well as bespoke market size and forecasts at a global, regional and country level, this report is offering, for the first time, the data and analysis of e-commerce logistics costs as a % of sales for 20 online retailers.

This report contains:

- Concise insight into how e-commerce continues to shape the global logistics market

- Comprehensive profiles of the logistics strategies deployed by a variety of retailers

- Analysis of how the role of the warehousing in the supply chain has evolved as result of changing consumer demands

- Insight into the innovations and disruptive technologies within e-commerce logistics operations

- Market size and forecast data for the global e-commerce logistics market, split by six regions and 27 countries

What will you learn about e-commerce logistics market sizing and cost structures?

- e-commerce logistics market sizes for the world, six regions and 27 countries

- 2016 growth rates and forecasts to 2020 for all these markets

- Data showing the e-commerce logistics costs as a % of sales for 20 online retailers between 2011 and 2015

- Analysis of the differences in e-commerce logistics cost structures by vertical sector (general goods, fashion, grocery, luxury goods), retail channels (traditional online retailer, multi/omni channel, online marketplaces) and geography (labour costs vs logistics efficiency)

- Analysis of how logistics costs are divided between fulfilment and last-mile costs. Evidence from six companies.

What will you learn about the effects of e-commerce on the warehousing industry?

- This report examines how warehouses and the networks they sit within have developed and what changes may be seen in the future

- LSPs and retailers operating e-fulfilment centres must drive economies of scale if they are to run profitable operations.

- Warehousing features, locations and supporting technologies have come under strain as a result of changing consumer expectations, particularly within the last mile. Ti has examined the changes and provides examples of retailers' various e-fulfilment options.

- Retailers' planning software has been optimised over the years for a single distribution channel: brick and mortar. Ti has examined the tech which has supported the industry so far and the tech which could disrupt it.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Introduction

1.1 Executive Summary

1.2 Key findings

1.3 What is e-commerce?

1.4 Recent developments in e-commerce

2.0 e-commerce warehousing and logistics networks

2.1 The effects of e-commerce on the warehousing industry

2.2 Warehousing requirements

2.3 Fulfilment network options

2.3.1 Low volumes

2.3.2 Volume growth

2.3.3 Dedicated facilities

2.3.4 Networked fulfilment

2.3.5 Hub stores

2.4 Inventories

2.4.1 US retail inventory to sales ratio

2.4.2 Inventory management

3.0 The last-mile

3.1 Progression of the last-mile

3.2 The scale and importance of the B2B e-commerce sector

3.3 The blurring of B2B and B2C

3.4 Last-mile networks

3.5 The cross-border e-commerce opportunity

3.5.1 Case Study: Cross-border e-commerce in the Americas

3.5.2 Case Study: Australian cross-border e-commerce market

3.6 Alternative delivery networks

3.7 Last-mile operations

3.8 Returns

4.0 Technology and the future of e-commerce

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Technology push

4.2.1 AI

4.2.1.1 Delivery flexibility

4.2.1.2 IoT

4.2.1.3 Autonomous vehicles

4.2.1.4 Warehouse automation

4.2.2 3D Printing

4.3 Market pull

4.3.1 Cross-border e-commerce

4.3.2 Returns

5.0 e-commerce logistics costs structures, market sizes and forecasts

5.1 Definition of e-commerce logistics costs

5.2 Summary of logistics costs structures in e-commerce

5.3 e-commerce logistics costs as a % of sales for selected retailers

5.4 Differences in e-commerce logistics cost structures

5.4.1 Vertical sectors

5.4.2 Retail channels

5.4.3 Warehousing/fulfilment costs vs Last-mile/outbound shipping costs

5.4.5 Other considerations

5.4.4 Geographies

5.4.6 Differences in e-commerce logistics cost structures:Store-based vs e-commerce

5.5 e-commerce logistics market sizing methodology

5.6 Global e-commerce logistics market size and forecast

5.6.1 Global e-commerce logistics market size and forecast by region

5.7 Africa e-commerce logistics market size and forecast

5.7.1 Africa e-commerce logistics market size and forecast bycountry

5.8 Asia Pacific e-commerce logistics market size and forecast

5.8.1 Asia Pacific e-commerce logistics market size andforecast by country

5.9 Europe e-commerce logistics market size and forecast

5.9.1 Central & Eastern Europe and CIS e-commerce logistics market size and forecast

5.9.1.1 Central & Eastern Europe and CIS e-commerce logistics market size and forecast by country

5.9.2 Western Europe e-commerce logistics market size and forecast

5.9.2.1 Western Europe e-commerce logistics market size and forecast by country

5.10 Middle East e-commerce logistics market size and forecast

5.10.1 Middle East e-commerce logistics market size and forecast by country

5.11 North America e-commerce logistics market size and forecast

5.11.1 North America e-commerce logistics market size and forecast by country

5.12 South America e-commerce logistics market size and forecast

6.0 e-commerce logistics strategies

6.1 The role and development of accessibility

6.2 Big data and its effect on retail supply chain

6.3 Alibaba

6.4 Amazon

6.5 Argos

6.6 ASOS

6.7 eBay

6.8 JD.com

6.9 John Lewis

6.10 Macy's

6.11 Newegg

6.12 Otto Group

6.13 Rakuten

6.14 Tesco

6.15 Walmart

7.0 Logistics provider profiles

7.1 Aramex

7.2 Australia Post

7.3 Clipper Logistics

7.4 DHL Express

7.5 Post - eCommerce - Parcel

7.6 FedEx

7.7 Hermes

7.8 iForce

7.9 Japan Post

7.10 La Poste

7.11 S.F. Express

7.12 SEKO Logistics

7.13 Singapore Post

7.14 UPS

7.15 USPS

7.16 XPO Logistics

7.17 Yamato

8.0 Appendix

8.1 e-commerce logistics market size

8.2 e-commerce logistics market size forecast scenarios

8.3 Other retail sales data

