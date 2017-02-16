Global $48 Billion Pico Projectors Market Analysis & Trends 2016 - Product Type, Component, Specification, Technology Forecasts to 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Pico Projectors Market Analysis & Trends - Product Type, Component, Specification, Technology - Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Pico Projectors Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 38.1% over the next decade to reach approximately $48 billion by 2025

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing integration of Pico projectors with smartphone, affordable product prices, and recent technological advancements.

Based on product type the market is categorized into media player projector, USB projector, Standalone projector, laser projector, and embedded projector.

On basis of component the market is segmented by light emitting diode (LED), high brightness LEDs (HbLED), red laser diodes, optics, lighting sources, MEMS, batteries, and other components.

By specification the market is classified into audio, connectivity, battery capacity, focus free operation, display technology, image size, projector size, resolution, brightness, and other specifications. Further, the resolution segment is divided into 0-480,000, 480,000-786,000, 786,000 & above. The brightness segment is divided into 0-50 Lumens, 50-100 Lumens, 100-150 Lumens, and 150 Lumens & above.

Depending on the type of model the market is segregated into laser beam scanning (LBS), color filter LCoS (CF-LCoS), ferroelectric LCoS, DLP HVGA, and syndicates syl. On basis of technology the market is segmented by laser beam steering, digital light processing, holographic laser projection, and liquid crystal on silicon.

Based on application the market is categorized into healthcare, business & education, industrial, advertising, hospitality, automotive, retail, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, and other applications. Further, the consumer electronics segment is divided into smartphones, laptops, digital cameras, others.

This industry report analyzes the global markets for Picoprojectors across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

