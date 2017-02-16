Global $44.6 Billion Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Analysis & Trends 2016 - Function, Application, Cancer Type, Technology Forecasts to 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Analysis & Trends - Function, Application, Cancer Type, Technology - Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 28.6% over the next decade to reach approximately $44.6 million by 2025.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing demand for companion diagnostics, customized medicines gaining popularity, recent technological developments of Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Based on function the market is categorized into cancer screening, therapeutic monitoring, prognosis diagnostics, risk analysis and companion diagnostics. Based on application market is categorized into biomarker development, proteomic analysis, genetic analysis, CTC analysis and epigenetic analysis. Depending on the cancer type the market is segmented by lung cancer, sex-related tumors and blood-born cancers. Lung cancer further divided into colorectal cancer, solid tumors and other cancers. Sex-related tumors further segmented into prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer and ovarian cancer. Blood-born cancers further segmented into lymphoma, myeloma and leukemia.

Based on technology the market is categorized into RT-PCR & multiplexing, benchtop sequencers, lab-on-a-chip, cellular capture and identification, multiplexed assays, next generation sequencing, DNA microarrays, protein microarrays and other technologies.

This industry report analyzes the global markets for Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research.

Companies Mentioned

- Abbott Laboratories

- Agilent Technologies Inc

- GE Healthcare

- Genomic Health Inc.

- Hologic Inc.

- Illumina Inc.

- Johnson & Johnson

- Myriad Genetics Inc.

- Novartis AG

- Opko Health Inc.

- Perkin Elmer Inc.

- Philips Electronics NV

- Qiagen

- Roche Holding AG

- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

