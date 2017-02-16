OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/16/17 -- The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will make a statement, Thursday, on the opposition day motion.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE: Thursday, February 16, 2017 TIME: 9:30 a.m. PLACE: House of Commons Foyer Parliament of Canada Ottawa, Ontario

Contacts:

Pierre-Olivier Herbert

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage

819-997-7788



Media Relations

Canadian Heritage

819-994-9101

1-866-569-6155

pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca



