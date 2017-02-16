HENDERSON, NV--(Marketwired - February 16, 2017) - Firma Holdings Corp. (OTC PINK: FRMA), through its subsidiary GracePoint Mining Corp, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Aldama Plant, the Aldama Groupings, and the establishment of what will be called, the "Aldama Project".

GracePoint has secured an exclusive tolling lease with the Aldama Merrill Crowe processing plant, including an option to purchase the company that controls the plant. The plant was completely refurbished in 2014, as a tolling facility, for the processing of local and regional ores and concentrates. The facility is in excellent condition, fully permitted, fully staffed, and immediately operational.

Initial Gold and Silver ore feed will come from the acquisition of the Aldama Groupings, a cluster of seven claims, along with multiple third party sources that have been identified.

In addition, GracePoint is excited to announce it has entered in to a binding agreement, with Atlas Minerals II, to acquire a 50% Joint Venture interest in the Aldama Project. The agreement calls for initial scheduled payments totaling $400,000; which will be used to produce from the Aldama Groupings, secure third party ore feed, and for the initiation of plant processing.

Mr. Ramiro Trevizo, Director and President of Mexican Operations, stated, "With our Mexican Headquarters located in the City of Chihuahua, and the Aldama Plant only 20 km away, there are efficiencies to the location of the Aldama Project. One of the keys to the Aldama project is the condition of the mill and the operating team at the Aldama Processing Plant. By securing an exclusive tolling arrangement, we can combine the acquisition of the Aldama groupings, along with other feed sources in the region, and begin to generate cash flow as early as March of 2017."

Mr. Francis Biscan Jr., Chairman and CEO of Firma Holdings Corp., stated, "I am very thankful to have talented team in Mexico and in the U.S. We have now secured three fully permitted production ready projects that each play a significant role in developing this company into a significant growth story."

About Firma Holdings Corp. (http://www.FirmaHoldings.com)

Firma currently holds active subsidiaries in mining and technology.

GRACEPOINT MINING CORP currently has five mining projects that encompass over 48,000 acres in Mexico. The 100% owned Don Roman district has 70+ distinct structures identified within 8 km diameter of centralized processing mill; the 100% owned Picacho group has 9 gold-bearing veins over 4 mineralized target areas with an aggregate vein strike length of over 10.8 km; the 50% Joint Ventured Magistral project, which includes the exclusive rights to process approximately 1.2 million tonnes of mineralized mill tailings, grading an average of 2.06 gold per tonne (79,000 ounces of gold), and is in close proximity to the 100% owned 500 TPD Dynamic Cyanide counter current system plant; the 50% Joint Ventured Durango Smelter Project; and the 50% Joint Ventured Aldama Project.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The statements contained herein are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the Company's control with respect to market acceptance of new technologies or products, delays in testing and evaluation of products, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please read the full disclaimer at www.FirmaHoldings.com.

