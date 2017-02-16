Enclosed please find MT Højgaard A/S annual report 2016, which is hereby published.
Højgaard Holding A/S holds an ownership interest of 54 % in MT Højgaard.
Yours faithfully, Højgaard Holding A/S Ditlev Fløistrup CEO
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=615439
Højgaard Holding A/S holds an ownership interest of 54 % in MT Højgaard.
Yours faithfully, Højgaard Holding A/S Ditlev Fløistrup CEO
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=615439