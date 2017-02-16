MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- (Marketwired) -- 02/16/17 -- LogicStream Health, Inc. announced today that Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) has signed an agreement to implement its Clinical Process Measurement solutions. Delivering highly reliable healthcare is HSHS's number one goal in signing the three-year agreement with LogicStream.

"LogicStream will be key to standardizing our clinical content in order to deliver highly reliable health care for the long-term. LogicStream allows us to monitor and measure how our clinical processes are adopted and the impact they have on outcomes," said Ray Gensinger, MD, Chief Information Officer at HSHS. "This ability to measure protocol compliance is the reason we chose to partner with LogicStream."

Currently the team at HSHS is dedicated to standardizing high quality patient care across the system. Multiple teams spend significant time and focus guiding clinical actions in order to eliminate unnecessary care variation. The difficulty is often bridging the gap between clinical and technical teams to achieve these goals.

"The problem is that outcomes are currently the only measurement tool we have," said Michelle Smith, Chief Performance Improvement Officer of Information and Technology Services at HSHS. "LogicStream provides the information we need to have intelligent interventions and targeted conversations as we tie clinical workflows to our outcomes. The system gives our medical directors and department heads critical access to information they can't get from anything currently implemented, including the EHR."

Unlike products that simply facilitate the reporting of health or quality outcomes, Clinical Process Measurement solutions support strategic management of clinical process, something only available with LogicStream. Clinical Process Measurement equips organizations with clinical standardization models that address regulatory requirements, hospital acquired conditions, advanced payment models and CMS Star ratings. Ultimately, this improves clinical outcomes, patient/provider satisfaction and financial performance.

"Health systems throughout the United States are looking to build highly reliable processes to comply with new payment models and a changing healthcare environment. In order to deliver the highest quality of care they need to understand the impact their clinical processes have on outcomes," said Patrick Yoder, LogicStream CEO. "Currently LogicStream is the only solution that delivers the right information to the right people at multiple levels throughout the organization. The scalable nature of LogicStream allows it to be used by stakeholders throughout health systems of any size to solve critical issues from hospital acquired conditions to pharmacy stewardship to positively impacting CMS Star Ratings."

About Hospital Sisters Health System

Hospital Sisters Health System's (HSHS) mission is to reveal and embody Christ's healing love for all people through our high quality, Franciscan health care ministry. HSHS provides state-of-the-art health care to our patients and is dedicated to serving all people, especially the most vulnerable, at each of our 14 Local Systems and more than 200 physician clinic sites in Illinois (Belleville, Breese, Decatur, Effingham, Greenville, Highland, Litchfield, and Springfield) and Wisconsin (Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Oconto Falls, Sheboygan, and two in Green Bay). HSHS is sponsored by Hospital Sisters Ministries, and Hospital Sisters of St. Francis is the founding institute. For more information about HSHS, visit www.hshs.org.

About LogicStream Health

LogicStream Health optimizes clinical content, reduces unnecessary care variation and identifies the impact of clinical processes on patient outcomes through Clinical Process Measurement. The LogicStream Platform delivers results to health systems by providing the ability to monitor and measure the care delivery process in a robust manner. With a strong and experienced team focused on innovation, LogicStream provides a scalable and sustainable method to deliver highly reliable healthcare to any health system. For more information, visit Logic-Stream.net.

