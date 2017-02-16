Zilliant Hires New Vice President of Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific

Michel Safi brings more than 20 years of international leadership expertise.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Zilliant, a leading provider of prescriptive selling applications that drive financial growth, recently announced that the company hired Michel Safi as vice president of Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific to lead the company's international teams. Safi will be in charge of furthering the development of global markets for Zilliant.

"We're very excited to welcome Michel to our fast-growing team and build a stronger worldwide network," said Greg Peters, president and CEO of Zilliant. "As the only SaaS provider for B2B price and sales optimization, Zilliant represents a unique opportunity for prospective global clients to magnify the value of their offerings. Michel brings a deep expertise in cloud computing and SaaS, enterprise software, business intelligence and business strategy, and we can't wait to tap into that as we continue to build out our global reach."

Safi has had outstanding success in building and leading international teams prior to joining Zilliant as the head of IBM's Merchandising Solutions global sales organization. Additionally, at DemandTec, Safi was responsible for ensuring the company's unique value proposition was aligned with its customer's strategic priorities, business needs and financial requirements. Safi also played a key role in launching the international business of DemandTec, broadening its reach and deepening client relationships.

"Zilliant's impressive growth and success illustrates the enormous global market opportunity for advanced analytics," said Safi. "I'm excited to be part of this company and am confident that my knowledge and experience will enable Zilliant to build a successful presence abroad."

About Zilliant

Zilliant enables a new way of smart selling through prescriptive sales applications that help businesses overcome decision complexity and drive financial growth. Zilliant's proven data science provides the best answers to everyday sales decisions. Our pricing and selling applications deliver real-time, prescriptive guidance directly to sales reps to enable strategic front-line decisions, dramatically improving execution and P&L results. With a flexible software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, companies can see measurable results in a matter of weeks that transform the business for years to come. Learn more about how Zilliant helps companies grow sales, grow profits and grow smarter atwww.zilliant.com.

