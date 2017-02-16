The latest Solar Outlook Report by the Middle East Solar Industry Association (MESIA) has today been published at the Solar Middle East trade show in Dubai, revealing bullish projections for solar PV installations in 2017 and beyond.

MESIA's analysis sees a total solar PV project pipeline in the MENA region of 4,050 MWac in 2017, while the entire solar power pipelines (taking into account concentrated solar power, or CSP) stands at more than 5.7 GW, the report says.

Building on the momentum gained in 2016 will be imperative, says MESIA. Last year, MENA posted the world's lowest solar ...

