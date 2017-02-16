Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-02-16 15:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On 15th February 2017, AS Merko Infra, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and AS Elering entered into a contract to renovate Sindi 110kV switchgear in Pärnu county in Estonia.



The works include the reconstruction of Sindi 330/110/20kV substation's 110kV switchgear. The building and facilities will be designed, built and handed over to the Client at completed form, ie "turnkey" method, where all the devices in the project are supplied with the necessary design works, installed, configured, tested and the works are handed over at a permanently energized form. The contract includes also the demolition works of the old substation and its utilization.



The contract value is EUR 1.9 million, plus value added tax. The design and construction works will start in February 2017 and the works are scheduled to be completed in November 2018.



AS Merko Infra's main activities include building external networks of water, sewerage and gas pipelines, installing sewerage pump rooms and constructing and renovating storm water systems. Additionally the company is engaged in designing, setting up and building medium- and high-voltage substations and electrical lines.



AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (www.merko.ee) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, road, electrical and residential construction.



AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of Estonia's leading construction company AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, the Latvian-market-oriented SIA Merks, UAB Merko Statyba that is operating on the Lithuanian market, construction company Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway and the real estate development business unit along with real estate holding companies. As at the end of 2016, the group employed 797 people and the company's 2016 revenue was EUR 252 million.