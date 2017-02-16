INVESCO PERPETUAL UK SMALLER CO'S INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire
London, February 16
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc
Headline: Third Interim Dividend
In accordance with the previously announced dividend policy, the Directors of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc are pleased to declare a Third Interim Dividend for the year ended 31 January 2017, of 3.45p per share, payable 24 March 2017 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 24 February 2017. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 23 February 2017.
Kelly Nice
for and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
16 February 2017