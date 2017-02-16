INVESCO PERPETUAL UK SMALLER CO'S INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

Headline: Third Interim Dividend

In accordance with the previously announced dividend policy, the Directors of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc are pleased to declare a Third Interim Dividend for the year ended 31 January 2017, of 3.45p per share, payable 24 March 2017 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 24 February 2017. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 23 February 2017.

Kelly Nice

for and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

16 February 2017