CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - February 16, 2017) - Advanced Resources, a staffing firm and talent solutions provider, has again been recognized by Inavero, earning the Best of Staffing ® Client and Talent Diamond Awards for the eighth consecutive year. Best of Staffing winners are proven industry leaders in service quality based completely on the ratings given to them by their clients and the employees they've helped find jobs. Advanced Resources is one of four staffing firms in the U.S. and Canada to win the Best of Staffing Client and Talent award every year since the program began.

Fewer than 2% of all staffing agencies earned the Best of Staffing Award. Of the 2017 Best of Staffing winners, just 23% earned the Diamond Award distinction, awarded after winning the Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards at least five years in a row. On average, clients of winning agencies are 2.6 times more likely to be completely satisfied and talent are 3.7 times more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies. The winners of this award truly stand out for exceeding expectations.

"We are thrilled to be named a Best of Staffing company again this year," said Rich Diaz, President of Advanced Resources. "We are dedicated to providing an experience unlike any other staffing firm. I'm proud of the exceptional service our team continues to provide to our clients and associates as we continue to grow."

"Staffing firms are giving top companies a competitive advantage as they search for talent in North America," said Inavero's CEO Eric Gregg. "The 2017 Best of Staffing winners have achieved exceptionally high levels of satisfaction and I'm proud to feature them on BestofStaffing.com."

About Advanced Resources

Advanced Resources is a temporary staffing, direct hire placement, and workforce business solutions provider with offices in Chicago and New York. Founded in 1988, the company has placed over 60,000 candidates in HR, technology, non-clinical healthcare, accounting and finance, and office support roles. Advanced Resources is a proven industry leader committed to providing quality service, being one of only six staffing firms throughout the U.S. and Canada to receive both the Best of Staffing ® Client Award and Talent Award every year since the program's inception. For more information, visit www.advancedresources.com.

