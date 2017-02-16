PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/16/17 -- Adaptive Insights, the only pure-play cloud vendor to be named a leader in strategic corporate performance management (CPM), today announced the deployment of the Adaptive Suite with leading United Kingdom accountancy firm, Price Bailey. By deploying an active planning process based on the Adaptive Suite, Price Bailey's finance team was able to assume a greater strategic role in the company, providing the same level of insight and guidance the company delivers to customers for its own business. Committed to a collaborative and continuous financial process, Price Bailey moved its finances to the cloud-based Adaptive Suite to achieve a holistic view of its corporate performance.

"At Price Bailey, our focus is on delivering predictable excellence and advice in money management to our clients, and we needed the same level of insight and visibility for our own finance team," said Jamie Gladstone, operational director of finance at Price Bailey. "With the Adaptive Suite, our finance team now has a comprehensive view of our entire organization. As a result, we are relied on for our insight, often putting us in a consultative role when approaching new ventures or when the business comes to a cross road. Our team is trusted to quickly provide the data and analysis driving business-critical decisions."

Price Bailey chose the Adaptive Suite to replace an error-prone, spreadsheet-based planning and budgeting system. Moreover, as a company that generates revenue through its expertise, it was essential that chargeable time could be represented on the profit and loss account and the finance team also required a better way of forecasting. The Adaptive Suite ensured that time-based fees could easily be used as an indicator of Price Bailey's financial health; forecasting on a six-month basis was realized, with the capability for rolling forecasts; and 12 interconnected entities and additional sub groups were consolidated into a single version of the truth, providing a comprehensive view of the company.

"We're committed to understanding the individual pain points and business goals of our customers," said Rob Douglas, vice president for the United Kingdom and Ireland, Adaptive Insights. "For Price Bailey, this meant delivering an FP&A solution that was completely aligned with their business requirements. In an organization that had a broad number of services and business groups, we facilitated an easy-to-use, collaborative budgeting system that comprehensively worked across the whole company, minimizing mistakes, and making the best use of metrics that impact Price Bailey's bottom line-most notably time."

About Price Bailey

Price Bailey is a top 30 accountancy practice specialising in providing accountancy and business advice to enable the growth of regional, national and international businesses. In addition to traditional accounting services, the firm has a range of specialists in many areas which combine to provide a complete, integrated business offering. These include tax consultancy, corporate finance, strategic planning, insolvency & recovery and employment law.

About Adaptive Insights

Adaptive Insights is the recognized leader in cloud corporate performance management (CPM). The company's Adaptive Suite enables companies of all sizes to collaboratively plan and model, easily access real-time analytics, streamline complex reporting, and accelerate financial consolidation. With this best-practice active planning process, Adaptive Insights differentiates with easy, powerful, and fast software that empowers more than 3,300 customers globally to drive business success.

Adaptive Insights is a privately held company with headquarters in Palo Alto, CA and a presence in more than 85 countries. To learn more, visit adaptiveinsights.com.

