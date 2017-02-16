Global Sulphuric Acid Market, by Manufacturing Process, by Raw Material, by End-Use Industry, by Region, Competition Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2025: TechSci Research Report

New York, February 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Sulphuric acid is one the most widely used and produced industrial chemicals in the world. Global sulphuric acid market can be segmented in two categories such as captive and merchant sulphuric acid. Captive sulphuric acid is produced for internal consumption through sulphur combustion by fertilizer manufacturers. While, merchant sulphuric acid is available for sale in the market for consumers, who depend on acid produced as a by-product. Global sulphuric acid market witnessed growth over the past few years, owing to increasing production of phosphate fertilizers such as diammonium phosphate (DAP), monoammonium phosphate (MAP), triple superphosphate (TSP), single superphosphate (SSP). Moreover, increasing construction of new sulphur burners in countries such as Cuba, Morocco, Namibia, Turkey, etc., is further anticipated to address growing demand for sulphuric acid in fertilizer production and metal processing industries in the coming years.

According to"Global Sulphuric Acid Market, By Manufacturing Process, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2025", global sulphuric acid market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.27% during 2016-2025, on account of rising use of sulphuric acid as an intermediate as well as a raw material for chemical manufacturing. Moreover, fertilizers application segment dominated global sulphuric acid across in 2015 and the segment is projected to continue dominating the market through 2025, owing to expanding phosphate fertilizer production capacities to address the increasing demand for food. Moreover, Asia-Pacific was the largest regional market for sulphuric acid in 2015, and the region is anticipated to continue dominate the market through 2025, on account of high demand from countries such as China and India."Global Sulphuric Acid Market, By Manufacturing Process, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2025"report elaborates following aspects related to global sulphuric acid market:

Global Sulphuric Acid Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Manufacturing Process (Sulphur Combustion, Smelting and Pyrite), By Application (Fertilizer, Chemical Synthesis, Metal Processing, Fiber and Others), By Region ( Asia-Pacific , North America , Middle East and Africa , Europe and South America )

, , and , and ) Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Report Methodology:

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with sulphuric acid manufacturers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and other proprietary databases.

Table of Content:

1.Product Overview

2.Research Methodology

3.Analyst View

4.Global Sulphuric Acid Market Outlook

4.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

4.2.Market Share & Forecast

4.3.Market Attractiveness Index Analysis

5.Asia-Pacific Sulphuric Acid Market Outlook

5.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2.Market Share & Forecast

6.North America Sulphuric Acid Market Outlook

6.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2.Market Share & Forecast

7.Middle East & Africa Sulphuric Acid Market Outlook

7.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2.Market Share & Forecast

8.EuropeSulphuric Acid Market Outlook

8.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8.2.Market Share & Forecast

9.South America Sulphuric Acid Market Outlook

9.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

9.2.Market Share & Forecast

10.Market Dynamics

10.1.Drivers

10.2.Challenges

11.Market Trends & Developments

11.1.Increasing Consumption of Sulphur for Manufacturing Sulphuric Acid

11.2.Volatility in Raw Material Prices

11.3.New Sulphur Burners to Change European Trade Flows

11.4.Asia-Pacific Sulphuric Acid Market in Recovery Phase

11.5.China- From Net Importer to Net Exporter

11.6.Rising Demand for Metal Leaching

11.7.Production of Sulphuric Acid from SO2 Emission

11.8.Spray Technology to Optimize Sulphur Burning

12.Trade Dynamics

12.1.Import

12.2.Export

13.Competitive Landscape

14.Strategic Recommendations

