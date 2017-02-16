Foresight Group has taken advantage of market conditions in the UK to grow its portfolio and pay attractive dividends to shareholders. Annual financial reports show a portfolio of 16 assets (excluding the recently acquired Shotwick Solar Park) with total capacity of 348 MW.

Overall, Net Asset Value (NAV) increased to GBP 350.8 million, NAV per share grew GBP 1.029 (US$1.286), an increase of 3.9 pence on the previous year. The company raised GBP 60.8 million (US$76 million) in new shares, which were issued in September and October increased total ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...