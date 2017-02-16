Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Electronic Shelf Label Market Forecasts from 2016 to 2021" report to their offering.

Europe Electronic Shelf Label Market is estimated to grow from US$109.789 million in 2015 to US$204.477 million by 2021, at a CAGR of 11.19% over the forecast period.

High labor cost in Europe is boosting the demand for the use of electronic shelf labels in supermarkets. Other factors such as rising demand for real-time positioning and stringent government regulations regarding accurate label pricing are further fuelling the demand for electronic shelf labels in the region. The presence of a large number of electronic shelf manufacturers coupled with setting up of new subsidiaries of retail chains in the region will spur the growth of electronic shelf labels in Europe during the forecast period.

Key five industry participants profiled as part of this section are Altierre Corporation, Pricer AB, Wincor Nixdorf, Samsung, and Store Electronic Systems.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Europe Electronic Shelf Label Market Forecast by Product Type (US$ million)

6. Europe Electronic Shelf Label Market Forecast by Communication Technology (US$ million)

7. Europe Electronic Shelf Label Market Forecast by Store Type (US$ million)

8. Europe Electronic Shelf Label Market Forecast by Geography (US$ million)

9. Competitive Intelligence

10. Company Profiles

