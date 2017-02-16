Global Graphene and 2-D Materials Opportunity and Market Forecast 2017-2027: In-Depth Company Profiles, Include Products, Capacities, and Commercial Activities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Graphene and 2-D Materials Global Opportunity and Market Forecast 2017-2027" report to their offering.

The 'Graphene and 2D Materials Global Opportunity and Market Forecast 2017-2027' is a comprehensive analysis of the market and commercial opportunities for these remarkable materials.

A growing number of products are integrating graphene and 2D materials across a range of markets. Two-dimensional (2D) materials are currently one of the most active areas of advanced materials research, and offer a huge opportunity for both fundamental studies and practical applications, including superfast, low-power, flexible and wearable electronics, sensors, photonics and electrochemical energy storage devices that will have an immense impact on our society.

Graphene is a ground-breaking 2D material that possesses extraordinary electrical and mechanical properties that promise a new generation of innovative devices. New methods of scalable synthesis of high-quality graphene, clean delamination transfer and device integration have resulted in the commercialization of state-of-the-art electronics devices such as graphene touchscreens in smartphones and flexible RF devices on plastics. The market for graphene continues to expand, with new product launches, multi-million dollar funding for companies and start-ups and new government initiatives worldwide.

Beyond graphene, emerging elementary 2D materials such as transition metal dichalcogenides, group V systems including phosphorene, and related isoelectronic structures will potentially allow for flexible electronics and field-effect transistors that exhibit ambipolar transport behaviour with either a direct band-gap or greater gate modulation.

Report contents include:

- Global production capacities



- Current products.



- Stage of commercialization for graphene applications by company.



- Market drivers, trends and challenges, by target markets.



- In-depth market assessment of opportunities for graphene including potential revenues, growth

rates, pricing, most likely applications and market challenges.



- In-depth company profiles, include products, capacities, and commercial activities.



- Predictions for key growth areas and opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology



1.1 Applications assessment



1.1 Market opportunity analysis



1.2 Market challenges rating system



2 Executive Summary



2.1 Two-dimensional (2D) materials



2.2 Graphene



3 Properties Of Nanomaterials



3.1 Categorization

4 Overview Of Graphene



4.1 History



4.2 Forms of graphene



4.3 Properties



4.4 3D Graphene



4.5 Graphene Quantum Dots

5 Carbon Nanotubes Versus Graphene



5.1 Comparative properties



5.2 Cost and production



5.3 Carbon nanotube-graphene hybrids



5.4 Competitive analysis of carbon nanotubes and graphene

6 Other 2-D Materials



6.1 Black phosphorus/Phosphorene



6.2 C2N



6.3 Carbon nitride



6.4 Germanene



6.5 Graphdiyne



6.6 Graphane



6.7 Hexagonal boron nitride



6.8 Molybdenum disulfide (MoS2)



6.9 Rhenium disulfide (ReS2) and diselenide (ReSe2)



6.10 Silicene



6.11 Stanene/tinene



6.12 Tungsten diselenide



6.13 Comparative analysis of graphene and other 2-D nanomaterials



7 Graphene Synthesis



7.1 Large area graphene films



7.2 Graphene oxide flakes and graphene nanoplatelets



7.3 Production methods



7.4 Synthesis and production by types of graphene



7.5 Pros and cons of graphene production methods



7.6 Recent synthesis methods



7.7 Synthesis methods by company

8 Graphene Market Structure And Routes To Commercialization

9 Regulations And Standards



9.1 Standards



9.2 Environmental, health and safety regulation



9.3 Workplace exposure



10 Patents And Publications



10.1 Fabrication processes



10.2 Academia



10.3 Regional leaders

11 Technology Readiness Level

12 Graphene Industry News 2013-2016

13 End User Market Segment Analysis



13.1 Graphene production volumes 2010-2025



13.2 Graphene producers and production capacities

14 Adhesives



14.1 Market Drivers And Trends



14.2 Properties And Applications



14.3 Global Market Size



14.4 Challenges



14.5 Product Developers

15 Aerospace



15.1 Market Drivers And Trends



15.2 Properties And Applications



15.3 Global Market Size



15.4 Challenges



15.5 Product Developers

16 Automotive



16.1 Market Driver And Trends



16.2 Properties And Applications



16.3 Global Market Size



16.4 Challenges



16.5 Product Developers

17 Biomedical & Healthcare



17.1 Market Drivers And Trends



17.2 Properties And Applications



17.3 Global Market Size



17.4 Challenges

17.5 Product Developers

18 Coatings



18.1 Market Drivers And Trends



18.2 Properties And Applications



18.3 Global Market Size



18.4 Challenges

18.5 Product Developers

19 Composites



19.1 Market Drivers And Trends



19.2 Properties And Applications



19.3 Global Market Size And



19.4 Challenges



19.5 Product Developers

20 Electronics And Photonics



20.1 Graphene and 2D materials in electronics



20.2 Flexible Electronics, Wearables, Conductive Films And Displays



20.3 Conductive Inks



20.4 Transistors And Integrated Circuits



20.5 Memory Devices



20.6 Photonics



21 Energy Storage, Conversion And Exploration



21.1 Batteries



21.2 Supercapacitors



21.3 Photovoltaics



21.4 Fuel Cells



21.5 LED Lighting And UVC



21.6 OIL AND GAS



21.7 Product Developers

22 Filtration And Separation



22.1 Market Drivers And Trends



22.2 Properties And Applictions



22.3 Global Market Size



22.4 Challenges



22.5 Product Developers



23 Lubricants



23.1 Market Drivers And Trends



23.2 Properties And Applications



23.3 Global Market Size



23.4 Challenges



23.5 Product Developers



24 Sensors



24.1 Market Drivers And Trends



24.2 Properties And Applications



24.3 Global Market Size



24.4 Challenges



24.5 Product Developers



25 Textiles



25.1 Market Drivers And Trends



25.2 Properties And Applicatons



25.3 Global Market Size



25.4 Product Developers

26 3D Printing



26.1 Market Drivers And Trends



26.2 Properties And Applications



26.3 Global Market Size



26.4 Challenges



26.5 Product Developers

27 Graphene Producers (130 Company Profiles)

28 Graphene Product And Application Developers (75 Company Profiles)

29 References

Companies Mentioned

- American Graphite Technologies



- California Lithium Battery, Inc



- China Carbon Graphite Group



- Graftech International



- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd



- Taizhou Sunano New Energy Corporation

