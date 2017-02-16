Global Graphene and 2-D Materials Opportunity and Market Forecast 2017-2027: In-Depth Company Profiles, Include Products, Capacities, and Commercial Activities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Graphene and 2-D Materials Global Opportunity and Market Forecast 2017-2027" report to their offering.
The 'Graphene and 2D Materials Global Opportunity and Market Forecast 2017-2027' is a comprehensive analysis of the market and commercial opportunities for these remarkable materials.
A growing number of products are integrating graphene and 2D materials across a range of markets. Two-dimensional (2D) materials are currently one of the most active areas of advanced materials research, and offer a huge opportunity for both fundamental studies and practical applications, including superfast, low-power, flexible and wearable electronics, sensors, photonics and electrochemical energy storage devices that will have an immense impact on our society.
Graphene is a ground-breaking 2D material that possesses extraordinary electrical and mechanical properties that promise a new generation of innovative devices. New methods of scalable synthesis of high-quality graphene, clean delamination transfer and device integration have resulted in the commercialization of state-of-the-art electronics devices such as graphene touchscreens in smartphones and flexible RF devices on plastics. The market for graphene continues to expand, with new product launches, multi-million dollar funding for companies and start-ups and new government initiatives worldwide.
Beyond graphene, emerging elementary 2D materials such as transition metal dichalcogenides, group V systems including phosphorene, and related isoelectronic structures will potentially allow for flexible electronics and field-effect transistors that exhibit ambipolar transport behaviour with either a direct band-gap or greater gate modulation.
Report contents include:
- Global production capacities
- Current products.
- Stage of commercialization for graphene applications by company.
- Market drivers, trends and challenges, by target markets.
- In-depth market assessment of opportunities for graphene including potential revenues, growth
rates, pricing, most likely applications and market challenges.
- In-depth company profiles, include products, capacities, and commercial activities.
- Predictions for key growth areas and opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
1.1 Applications assessment
1.1 Market opportunity analysis
1.2 Market challenges rating system
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Two-dimensional (2D) materials
2.2 Graphene
3 Properties Of Nanomaterials
3.1 Categorization
4 Overview Of Graphene
4.1 History
4.2 Forms of graphene
4.3 Properties
4.4 3D Graphene
4.5 Graphene Quantum Dots
5 Carbon Nanotubes Versus Graphene
5.1 Comparative properties
5.2 Cost and production
5.3 Carbon nanotube-graphene hybrids
5.4 Competitive analysis of carbon nanotubes and graphene
6 Other 2-D Materials
6.1 Black phosphorus/Phosphorene
6.2 C2N
6.3 Carbon nitride
6.4 Germanene
6.5 Graphdiyne
6.6 Graphane
6.7 Hexagonal boron nitride
6.8 Molybdenum disulfide (MoS2)
6.9 Rhenium disulfide (ReS2) and diselenide (ReSe2)
6.10 Silicene
6.11 Stanene/tinene
6.12 Tungsten diselenide
6.13 Comparative analysis of graphene and other 2-D nanomaterials
7 Graphene Synthesis
7.1 Large area graphene films
7.2 Graphene oxide flakes and graphene nanoplatelets
7.3 Production methods
7.4 Synthesis and production by types of graphene
7.5 Pros and cons of graphene production methods
7.6 Recent synthesis methods
7.7 Synthesis methods by company
8 Graphene Market Structure And Routes To Commercialization
9 Regulations And Standards
9.1 Standards
9.2 Environmental, health and safety regulation
9.3 Workplace exposure
10 Patents And Publications
10.1 Fabrication processes
10.2 Academia
10.3 Regional leaders
11 Technology Readiness Level
12 Graphene Industry News 2013-2016
13 End User Market Segment Analysis
13.1 Graphene production volumes 2010-2025
13.2 Graphene producers and production capacities
14 Adhesives
14.1 Market Drivers And Trends
14.2 Properties And Applications
14.3 Global Market Size
14.4 Challenges
14.5 Product Developers
15 Aerospace
15.1 Market Drivers And Trends
15.2 Properties And Applications
15.3 Global Market Size
15.4 Challenges
15.5 Product Developers
16 Automotive
16.1 Market Driver And Trends
16.2 Properties And Applications
16.3 Global Market Size
16.4 Challenges
16.5 Product Developers
17 Biomedical & Healthcare
17.1 Market Drivers And Trends
17.2 Properties And Applications
17.3 Global Market Size
17.4 Challenges
17.5 Product Developers
18 Coatings
18.1 Market Drivers And Trends
18.2 Properties And Applications
18.3 Global Market Size
18.4 Challenges
18.5 Product Developers
19 Composites
19.1 Market Drivers And Trends
19.2 Properties And Applications
19.3 Global Market Size And
19.4 Challenges
19.5 Product Developers
20 Electronics And Photonics
20.1 Graphene and 2D materials in electronics
20.2 Flexible Electronics, Wearables, Conductive Films And Displays
20.3 Conductive Inks
20.4 Transistors And Integrated Circuits
20.5 Memory Devices
20.6 Photonics
21 Energy Storage, Conversion And Exploration
21.1 Batteries
21.2 Supercapacitors
21.3 Photovoltaics
21.4 Fuel Cells
21.5 LED Lighting And UVC
21.6 OIL AND GAS
21.7 Product Developers
22 Filtration And Separation
22.1 Market Drivers And Trends
22.2 Properties And Applictions
22.3 Global Market Size
22.4 Challenges
22.5 Product Developers
23 Lubricants
23.1 Market Drivers And Trends
23.2 Properties And Applications
23.3 Global Market Size
23.4 Challenges
23.5 Product Developers
24 Sensors
24.1 Market Drivers And Trends
24.2 Properties And Applications
24.3 Global Market Size
24.4 Challenges
24.5 Product Developers
25 Textiles
25.1 Market Drivers And Trends
25.2 Properties And Applicatons
25.3 Global Market Size
25.4 Product Developers
26 3D Printing
26.1 Market Drivers And Trends
26.2 Properties And Applications
26.3 Global Market Size
26.4 Challenges
26.5 Product Developers
27 Graphene Producers (130 Company Profiles)
28 Graphene Product And Application Developers (75 Company Profiles)
29 References
