Global Graphene and 2-D Materials Opportunity and Market Forecast 2017-2027: In-Depth Company Profiles, Include Products, Capacities, and Commercial Activities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Graphene and 2-D Materials Global Opportunity and Market Forecast 2017-2027" report to their offering.

The 'Graphene and 2D Materials Global Opportunity and Market Forecast 2017-2027' is a comprehensive analysis of the market and commercial opportunities for these remarkable materials.

A growing number of products are integrating graphene and 2D materials across a range of markets. Two-dimensional (2D) materials are currently one of the most active areas of advanced materials research, and offer a huge opportunity for both fundamental studies and practical applications, including superfast, low-power, flexible and wearable electronics, sensors, photonics and electrochemical energy storage devices that will have an immense impact on our society.

Graphene is a ground-breaking 2D material that possesses extraordinary electrical and mechanical properties that promise a new generation of innovative devices. New methods of scalable synthesis of high-quality graphene, clean delamination transfer and device integration have resulted in the commercialization of state-of-the-art electronics devices such as graphene touchscreens in smartphones and flexible RF devices on plastics. The market for graphene continues to expand, with new product launches, multi-million dollar funding for companies and start-ups and new government initiatives worldwide.

Beyond graphene, emerging elementary 2D materials such as transition metal dichalcogenides, group V systems including phosphorene, and related isoelectronic structures will potentially allow for flexible electronics and field-effect transistors that exhibit ambipolar transport behaviour with either a direct band-gap or greater gate modulation.

Report contents include:

- Global production capacities

- Current products.

- Stage of commercialization for graphene applications by company.

- Market drivers, trends and challenges, by target markets.

- In-depth market assessment of opportunities for graphene including potential revenues, growth

rates, pricing, most likely applications and market challenges.

- In-depth company profiles, include products, capacities, and commercial activities.

- Predictions for key growth areas and opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

1.1 Applications assessment

1.1 Market opportunity analysis

1.2 Market challenges rating system

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Two-dimensional (2D) materials

2.2 Graphene

3 Properties Of Nanomaterials

3.1 Categorization

4 Overview Of Graphene

4.1 History

4.2 Forms of graphene

4.3 Properties

4.4 3D Graphene

4.5 Graphene Quantum Dots

5 Carbon Nanotubes Versus Graphene

5.1 Comparative properties

5.2 Cost and production

5.3 Carbon nanotube-graphene hybrids

5.4 Competitive analysis of carbon nanotubes and graphene

6 Other 2-D Materials

6.1 Black phosphorus/Phosphorene

6.2 C2N

6.3 Carbon nitride

6.4 Germanene

6.5 Graphdiyne

6.6 Graphane

6.7 Hexagonal boron nitride

6.8 Molybdenum disulfide (MoS2)

6.9 Rhenium disulfide (ReS2) and diselenide (ReSe2)

6.10 Silicene

6.11 Stanene/tinene

6.12 Tungsten diselenide

6.13 Comparative analysis of graphene and other 2-D nanomaterials

7 Graphene Synthesis

7.1 Large area graphene films

7.2 Graphene oxide flakes and graphene nanoplatelets

7.3 Production methods

7.4 Synthesis and production by types of graphene

7.5 Pros and cons of graphene production methods

7.6 Recent synthesis methods

7.7 Synthesis methods by company

8 Graphene Market Structure And Routes To Commercialization

9 Regulations And Standards

9.1 Standards

9.2 Environmental, health and safety regulation

9.3 Workplace exposure

10 Patents And Publications

10.1 Fabrication processes

10.2 Academia

10.3 Regional leaders

11 Technology Readiness Level

12 Graphene Industry News 2013-2016

13 End User Market Segment Analysis

13.1 Graphene production volumes 2010-2025

13.2 Graphene producers and production capacities

14 Adhesives

14.1 Market Drivers And Trends

14.2 Properties And Applications

14.3 Global Market Size

14.4 Challenges

14.5 Product Developers

15 Aerospace

15.1 Market Drivers And Trends

15.2 Properties And Applications

15.3 Global Market Size

15.4 Challenges

15.5 Product Developers

16 Automotive

16.1 Market Driver And Trends

16.2 Properties And Applications

16.3 Global Market Size

16.4 Challenges

16.5 Product Developers

17 Biomedical & Healthcare

17.1 Market Drivers And Trends

17.2 Properties And Applications

17.3 Global Market Size

17.4 Challenges
17.5 Product Developers

18 Coatings

18.1 Market Drivers And Trends

18.2 Properties And Applications

18.3 Global Market Size

18.4 Challenges
18.5 Product Developers

19 Composites

19.1 Market Drivers And Trends

19.2 Properties And Applications

19.3 Global Market Size And

19.4 Challenges

19.5 Product Developers

20 Electronics And Photonics

20.1 Graphene and 2D materials in electronics

20.2 Flexible Electronics, Wearables, Conductive Films And Displays

20.3 Conductive Inks

20.4 Transistors And Integrated Circuits

20.5 Memory Devices

20.6 Photonics

21 Energy Storage, Conversion And Exploration

21.1 Batteries

21.2 Supercapacitors

21.3 Photovoltaics

21.4 Fuel Cells

21.5 LED Lighting And UVC

21.6 OIL AND GAS

21.7 Product Developers

22 Filtration And Separation

22.1 Market Drivers And Trends

22.2 Properties And Applictions

22.3 Global Market Size

22.4 Challenges

22.5 Product Developers

23 Lubricants

23.1 Market Drivers And Trends

23.2 Properties And Applications

23.3 Global Market Size

23.4 Challenges

23.5 Product Developers

24 Sensors

24.1 Market Drivers And Trends

24.2 Properties And Applications

24.3 Global Market Size

24.4 Challenges

24.5 Product Developers

25 Textiles

25.1 Market Drivers And Trends

25.2 Properties And Applicatons

25.3 Global Market Size

25.4 Product Developers

26 3D Printing

26.1 Market Drivers And Trends

26.2 Properties And Applications

26.3 Global Market Size

26.4 Challenges

26.5 Product Developers

27 Graphene Producers (130 Company Profiles)

28 Graphene Product And Application Developers (75 Company Profiles)

29 References

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vh4cv5/the_graphene_and

