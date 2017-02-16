How Major Television Broadcasters are Innovating Original Social TV Content and Formats, Partnering with Snapchat - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The New Social TV - on Snapchat" report to their offering.

This report is the first critical appraisal of how major television broadcasters are innovating original Social TV content and formats, partnering with Snapchat.

New Creative and Commercial Opportunities

Discover the opportunities which broadcasters and producers are embracing on Snapchat: producing new forms of mobile-native Social TV content, building audiences via mobile, integrating advertising and ecommerce from global brands.

Emerging Social TV Strategies

Understand how broadcasters are developing strategies for partnering with Snapchat, creating original content, distributing it via Snapchat and reaching 150 million users worldwide.

Competitive Advantage from Innovation

Find out how early adopters in this fast-moving and highly competitive new generation of Social TV are making an impact by entertaining, informing and engaging viewers with TV-based content on mobile.

Television's Pioneers in the New Social TV

The television organisations and channels covered in this report include: Comedy Central, CNN, E! Entertainment, ESPN, Food Network, L'Équipe, Liberty Global, MTV, National Geographic, NBCU, Sky News, Sky Sports, Turner Broadcasting, Viacom, Vice.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary: the New Social TV - on Snapchat



2. Why Snapchat Rivals Twitter and Facebook in Social TV



3. TV Broadcasters Innovate Snapchat Social TV Formats and Content



4. How Snapchat Became a Worldwide TV and Media Partner



5. Snapchat Discover: Understanding a New Mobile TV and Media Distribution Paradigm



6. Snapchat Enters Global TV and Media Distribution



7. How Major TV Broadcasters and Shows Make an Impact on Snapchat



8. the Challenges of Producing Original Video Content for Discover



9. Innovating the Future of News for Mobile



10. Special Interest Publishers on Discover



11. Live Stories Content Partnerships



12. Live Stories Sports Partnerships



13. Analysis: Snapchat's Brand Advertising Business Model



14. Data for Effective Ad Targeting



15. Snapchat's New Mobile Advertising Products and Their Effectiveness



16. Case Studies: Major Brand Ad Campaigns



17. Key Data: User Growth, Demographics and Attitudes



18. Company Timeline and Major Developments

Companies Mentioned



- A&E Networks

- ABC Family

- Amazon

- Audi

- CNN

- Cosmopolitan

- Daily Mail

- Disney

- Dove

- ESPN

- Fusion

- Gatorade

- HBO

- IGN

- Marriott

- MLB

- MTV

- NASCAR

- National Geographic

- NBCU

- NFL

- Refinery29

- Sky News

- Sky Sports

- Snapchat

- Sweet

- Target

- Tastemade

- The Wall Street Journal

- The Washington Post

- Time Warner

- Toys R Us

- Viacom

- Vice Media and Vice News

- Victoria's Secret

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/thqrnt/the_new_social_tv

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716