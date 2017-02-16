Global Antibacterial Drugs Market to 2022: Antibacterial Drug Market will Hit $35.6 Billion by 2022, as Efforts Increase to Tackle Antimicrobial Resistance - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Antibacterial Drugs Market to 2022 - Vaccines Retain Market Prominence While Pipeline Offers Innovative Approaches to Tackling Antimicrobial Resistance" report to their offering.

The antibacterial drug market is forecast to rise from around $27.1 billion in 2015 to $35.6 billion in 2022

The antibacterial drug market covers the drugs used in the prophylaxis and treatment of bacterial infections. With a growing global concern over antimicrobial resistance and its progressive growth, there is a pronounced need for innovation within this market. This report considers the key developments in this market, with particular focus on drugs indicated for use in pneumonia, methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), sepsis and tuberculosis.

The antibacterial market is currently dominated by vaccines, in particular those for the prevention of pneumococcal infections, diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis. However, recent years have seen key additions in the form of therapies for antibiotic-resistant bacteria, including strains with multi-drug resistance. The number of such products is expected to increase drastically between 2016 and 2022.

Scope

Antibiotic resistance has caused a surge in the development of antibiotics:

- How big is the antibiotic pipeline?

- How are companies attempting to overcome antibiotic resistance?

The antibacterial drug market is forecast to rise from around $27.1 billion in 2015 to $35.6 billion in 2022:

- How much will the approval of new products and the patent expiries of existing ones contribute to this market growth?

- Will vaccines continue to drive market revenue?

The pipeline contains a range of molecular targets:

- Which molecular targets are most popular in the current pipeline?

- How many late-stage products are active against drug-resistant bacteria?

- What are the commercial prospects for the most promising late-stage pipeline products?

Big Pharma maintains a strong presence within the antibacterial drug market:

- Which of the leading companies are expected to have the highest share of the market by 2022?

- Which of the leading pharmaceutical companies are expected to bring new products to market during the forecast period?

- Which companies rely heavily of revenues derived from antibacterial drugs?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

2 Introduction

3 Key Marketed Products

3.1 Overview

3.2 Cubicin (daptomycin) - Merck & Co

3.3 Augmentin - GlaxoSmithKline

3.4 Prevnar 13 - Pfizer

3.5 Infanrix - GlaxoSmithKline

3.6 Boostrix - GlaxoSmithKline

3.7 Zerbaxa - Merck and Co

3.8 Bexsero - GlaxoSmithKline

3.9 Zyvox - Pfizer

3.10 Conclusion

4 Pipeline Landscape Assessment

4.1 Overview

4.2 Pipeline Development Landscape

4.3 Mechanisms of Action in Pipeline

4.4 Clinical Trial Landscape

4.5 Conclusion

4.6 Assessment of Key Pipeline Products

4.6.1 Solithera - Cempra

4.6.2 Arikace - Insmed

4.6.3 Cadazolid - Actelion

4.6.4 Plazomicin (plazomicin sulfate) - Achaogen

4.6.5 V114 - Merck & Co.

4.6.6 Suvratoxumab (MEDI4893) - MedImmune

4.6.7 Pf-06290510 (SA4Ag vaccine) - Pfizer

4.6.8 PF-06425090 - Pfizer

4.6.9 Conclusion

5 Multi-Scenario Market Forecast to 2022

5.1 Overall Market Size

5.2 Generic Penetration

5.3 Revenue Forecast by Mechanism of Action

6 Company Analysis and Positioning

6.1 Revenue and Market Share Analysis by Company

6.1.1 Pfizer - Will it Maintain its Position as Market Leader?

6.1.2 GlaxoSmithKline - Will Revenues for Key Products Continue to Grow Over Forecast Period?

6.1.3 Merck & Co - How Will Key Approvals and Patent Expiries Affect Revenue?

6.1.4 Allergan - Revenues to Rise Rapidly Following Market Entry

6.1.5 Cempra - Set to Enter the Market in 2017

6.1.6 Insmed - Set to Enter the Market in 2018

6.1.7 Otsuka - How Will the Approval of Deltyba Affect Otsuka's Market Share?

6.1.8 Roche - Revenues to Continue to Decline Due to Lack of Pipeline Products

6.1.9 Bayer - Steady Decline as All Products Off-Patent

6.1.10 AstraZeneca - Set to Revitalize its Position within the Market

6.2 Company Landscape

6.3 Marketed and Pipeline Portfolio Analysis

7 Strategic Consolidations

7.1 Licensing Deals

7.2 Co-development Deals

8 Appendix

