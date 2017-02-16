Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Heat Map and Analysis Report 2017: How is the NHL market Landscape Expected to Change With the Uptake of Promising Novel Pipeline Products - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Non-Hodgkin lymphomas (NHL) are a heterogeneous group of malignancies that originate from lymphoid tissue, with varied clinical and biological features. There were an estimated 385,741 new cases of NHL and 199,630 deaths from NHL worldwide in 2012.

NHLs are classified as either indolent (slow-growing) or aggressive (fast-growing). Almost 85% of NHLs are of B-cell origin, while 15% are derived from T/natural killer cells. The small remainder stem from macrophages. Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma (FL) are the two most common types of NHL, representing over 50% of cases.

The differences between many of these products are relatively nuanced, and must be understood fully by companies seeking to position a novel drug in this market. This tabular heat map framework, designed to provide an easily digestible summary of these clinical characteristics, provides detailed readouts of all late-stage clinical trial results for products in the NHL market and Phase III pipeline. These are split along lines of therapy, and so are reflective of the treatment algorithm used in the clinic.

All safety and efficacy endpoints reported in these trials are displayed, for both the drug and placebo groups. In addition, key study characteristics such as the size, composition and patient segment of the study population are provided. These results are presented in a visually accessible, color-coded manner in order to maximize ease of use.

The accompanying text provides a detailed analysis of the clinical benchmarks set by the current market landscape, and the anticipated changes to these benchmarks, and to the treatment algorithm, as a result of the late-stage pipeline.

- How is the NHL market landscape expected to change with the uptake of promising novel pipeline products and products that have been recently approved?

- What are the clinical characteristics of currently approved therapies for NHL, in terms of specific safety and efficacy parameters?

- What are the key unmet needs in this indication, and which clinical safety and efficacy parameters are the most closely linked to them?

- What treatment line settings have the greatest unmet need for pipeline drugs to fill?

- Which pipeline drugs have shown the strongest efficacy in clinical trials, and how do these compare to clinical trials of currently marketed drugs?

