Parkinson's Disease Report - Heat Map and Analysis 2017: Changes to Levodopa-plus-Carbidopa-Based Treatment, 2016-2022 - Research and Markets

There is currently no cure for PD, with inadequate symptomatic treatments on the market that are suboptimal in terms of efficacy. The most urgent unmet need is the lack of disease-modifying therapies that demonstrate neuroprotective properties to prevent or at least significantly slow neuronal cell death. Significant efforts have been made to develop new treatments to address this need.

The differences between many of these products lie in their mechanisms of action, which must be fully understood by companies looking to position a novel drug in this market. This tabular heat map framework, designed to provide an easily digestible summary of these clinical characteristics, provides detailed readouts of all late-stage clinical trial results for products in the PD market and Phase III pipeline. These are split by classes of therapy.

All safety and efficacy endpoints reported in these trials are displayed, for both the drug and placebo groups. In addition, key study characteristics such as the size, composition and patient segment of the study population, are provided. These results are presented in a visually accessible, color-coded manner in order to maximize ease of use.

The accompanying text provides a detailed analysis of the clinical benchmarks set by the current market landscape, and the anticipated changes to these benchmarks, and to the treatment algorithm, as a result of the late-stage pipeline.

Scope

- What are the clinical characteristics of currently approved therapies for PD, in terms of specific safety and efficacy parameters?

- What are the key unmet needs in this indication, and which clinical safety and efficacy parameters are the most closely linked to them?

- How will current late-stage molecules affect the market for levodopa therapies, and are they able to yield comparable clinical efficacy results?

- Will the market benefit from any disease-modifying therapies in the near future?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

2 Introduction

2.1 Report Guidance

3 Marketed Products

3.1 Levodopa-plus-Carbidopa-Based Treatments

3.2 Dopamine Agonists

3.3 Monoamine Oxidase-B Inhibitors

3.4 Catechol-O-methyltransferase Inhibitors

3.5 Alternative Treatments

4 Pipeline Products

4.1 Changes to Levodopa-plus-Carbidopa-Based Treatment, 2016-2022

4.2 Changes to Alternative Treatments, 2016-2022

5 Appendix

