MURFREESBORO, TN--(Marketwired - February 16, 2017) - uBreakiFix opened its fifth Tennessee location in Murfreesboro on Feb. 13 at 2222 Medical Center Pkwy -- the first retailer to open in the development across from The Avenue. The growing technology repair brand provides same-day repair service of all electronics, specializing in cell phone repair and computer repair.

uBreakiFix Murfreesboro is the second location for owner Scott Phillips, who also owns uBreakiFix Brentwood and plans for a third location in Franklin's Cool Springs area in the near future.

"We're excited to fill a tremendous need within the thriving community of Rutherford County," Phillips said. "We look forward to providing convenient, quality and cost-effective repair options to residents, schools and businesses in the Middle Tennessee area."

uBreakiFix Murfreesboro invites the community to join in its grand opening celebration on Feb. 27. Festivities will commence at 11 a.m. with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce.

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo David Reiff and Justin Wetherill, a 2017 Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree. The pair later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to take their Internet-based brand brick and mortar. With keen attention to quality and experience, uBreakiFix has become an industry leader in value, efficiency and customer service. Since its inception, the company has grown organically without debt, investors or consultants.

uBreakiFix services all brands of electronics, offering phone screen repair, computer repair and more to consumers and businesses alike. The company repairs cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most other technical problems at its more than 280 stores across North America.

uBreakiFix Murfreesboro is the brand's fifth location in Tennessee, joining locations in Nashville, Brentwood, Belle Meade and Hendersonville.

uBreakiFix opened 114 stores in 2016 and plans to open 175 new stores in 2017 for a year end goal of 450 stores in operation. uBreakiFix is known for its timely service, focus on providing an exceptional customer experience and its ability to fix anything and everything with a power button. Each repair comes with a 90-day warranty and a price match guarantee.

"As we grow, we're continually challenging ourselves to innovate and improve our systems to better serve the communities we call home," said Wetherill, uBreakiFix CEO and founder. "We look forward to answering the Murfreesboro community's tech needs with the reliable repair service and exceptional customer experience that our consumers expect."

uBreakiFix Murfreesboro is located at 2222 Medical Center Pkwy., Murfreesboro, TN 37129 and can be reached at: 615-436-3498. For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com.

