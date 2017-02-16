AUSTIN, TX and SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/16/17 -- RSA Conference - Edgile, the leading security and risk consulting firm, and provider of industry-specific regulatory content libraries, has been named by SailPoint as the 2016 "Partner of the Year" for the Americas. The firm provides customers with the business-aligned strategic, efficient, and secure enterprise-wide identity solutions required by today's organizations to securely conduct business throughout the world.

Edgile's integrated identity, risk, and governance approach enables leading companies, especially in highly regulated industries such as financial services and healthcare, to more efficiently move to the new security model needed by today's modern enterprise. This strategic approach allows top security and risk officers to quickly assess, and fully implement, solutions accelerating access to the right information, governance across systems inside and outside the perimeter, and compliance with industry-specific practices, regulations and laws.

"The role of security continues to evolve from one that simply restricts access to one where enterprise executives understand their risk and implement solutions allowing everyone in their organization to accelerate productivity while securing information," said Don Elledge, CEO of Edgile. "Edgile's business-aligned approach maps people and process to technology, ensuring highly successful implementations of SailPoint's industry-leading solution."

As a SailPoint Premier Partner, Edgile and SailPoint work together with customers to deploy and customize integrated identity governance capabilities -- including compliance controls, provisioning, password management, single sign-on and data access governance -- delivered either on premises or from the cloud. Edgile specializes in designing and implementing customized security solutions tailored to meet the needs of any market segment, including financial, government, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, utilities, retail and others.

"Our global partner network is critical to helping ensure our customers' success, making sure that they are getting the best possible advice and guidance before, during, and after they purchase our solutions," said Kevin Cunningham, President and Co-Founder, SailPoint. "Edgile is a valued SailPoint security consulting partner with deep experience in identity management and governance, particularly in the healthcare and financial industries. We congratulate Edgile on this well-deserved honor and look forward to continuing our great work together in 2017."

Hiring the best, most experienced people in the industry, Edgile is known for the high-caliber of its teams, well-structured strategic advice, highly specialized localized onsite implementation for multi-year, large complex projects, and long-term relationships with its clients and partners.

Experiencing increased demand for its cyber risk consulting services, Edgile was recently ranked one of the top companies on the 2016 Inc. 5000 of America's fastest growing private companies.

The Strategic Imperative

Edgile has earned its reputation as an executive advisor to the top security and risk officers by aligning security with the business strategy, goals and demands of each organization. Starting with a forward-looking strategy, the firm's unique approach drives major security efforts from conception to funding to successful completion. Edgile's enhanced focus on this approach elevates security from a purely technology purchase activity to a strategic business enabler for the enterprise.

The Edgile Partner Network

By working with the industry's leading providers of IT security products and solutions, Edgile ensures that customers get an integrated, best-of-breed solution that meets their unique business needs. Edgile is a vendor-independent security and risk consulting firm and its strategic partnerships help clients embrace complex cybersecurity and identity management opportunities.

About Edgile

Edgile is the trusted partner and advisor on cyber risk, providing strategy and implementation consulting services to the world's leading organizations. Our mission is to secure the modern enterprise for the new age of digital, where trust is the most valuable asset, allowing today's enterprise organizations to be more agile, business-driven, and transparent with all partners in their ecosystems. Edgile's services include security strategies; cybersecurity; governance, risk and compliance (GRC); and identity and access management (IAM).

To help clients stay on top of constantly changing regulatory requirements, Edgile maintains a database of industry-specific harmonized laws and regulations known as the Edgile Intelligent GRC Content Library, which integrates with existing client resources across the enterprise for insurance, banking, health and life sciences, retail and manufacturing, government, and energy.

