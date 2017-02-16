MIDDLEBROOK, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/16/17 -- Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA), host of Telecom Exchange (TEX), the premier industry networking event where communications and technology meet, announces CEO Roundtable participants and topics for its 2017 TEX NYC event, taking place June 20-21 at Cipriani Wall Street. TEX NYC features five CEO Roundtables, providing an opportunity for tech and telecom visionaries to share important industry predictions and to participate in casual Q&A discussion moderated by prominent industry analysts and journalists.

CEO Roundtable 1, "IoT Myths and Realities - The Future is Now," moderated by Robert Powell, Editor & Creator, Telecom Ramblings, takes a pragmatic look at the realities of IoT from a street level view to provide a glimpse of how IoT is being used today. Seasoned participants include Macario Namie, Head of IoT Strategy, Cisco Jasper; James Nesfield, CTO, Chirp; Tamara Budec, VP of Services, Digital Realty; and Jack Pouchet, VP of Market Development, Vertiv.

CEO Roundtable 2, "Network Security in 2017 & Beyond," is moderated by Evan Kirstel, Social Media Business Strategist-Advisor, United Communications Strategies. This roundtable explores network security with an eye on new technologies, increasing threats and possible solutions. Distinguished panelists include Jason Cook, Chief Information Security Officer, BT Global Services; Najam Ahmad, VP of Network Engineering, Facebook; Rob Barlow, CEO, WireIE; and Leon Kuperman, CTO, ZENEDGE.

CEO Roundtable 3, "The Telemedicine Revolution: Big Data, IoT and 5G Leading the Way" will explore the current state of Telemedicine and how Big Data analytics, IoT and future network technologies, such as 5G, are changing both how healthcare is administered and how healthcare administrators do business. The roundtable is moderated by Larry Walsh, CEO, The 2112 Group and Founder of Channelnomics; and welcomes CEO Axiom Fiber Networks, Felipe Alvarez, with spots remaining open for other highly experienced c-level executives to join.

CEO Roundtable 4, "Taking Stock: Today's Subsea Cable Space," is the event's newest roundtable, presently open for a moderator and panelists. The panel will focus on taking stock in the technological advancements and business trends driving today's subsea cable marketplace.

The final CEO Roundtable, "Innovative Interconnections & Its Impact on Business," is moderated by Richard Lukaj, Senior Managing Director, Bank Street. The panel will explore the latest cross-connect methodologies as well as the benefits, future opportunities, and challenges associated. Industry renowned panelists include Najam Ahmad, VP of Network Engineering, Facebook; Kurt Van Wagenen, President and CEO, FirstLight; Frank Rey, Director Global Network Acquisition Group, Microsoft; and Richard Steenbergen, CTO, PacketFabric.

Limited seats on the TEX NYC CEO Roundtables remain. For information on securing a c-level panelist seat, and other sponsorship and exhibition opportunities for TEX NYC 2017, please email info@thetelecomexchange.com or visit http://www.thetelecomexchange.com/NYC.

