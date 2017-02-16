Ingredion Incorporated: INGREDION NAMED ONE OF THE WORLD'S MOST ADMIRED COMPANIES EIGHTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

WESTCHESTER, Ill., February 16, 2017 - Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR), a leading global providerof ingredient solutions to diversified industries, has again been named one of the World's Most Admired Companies for 2017 by FORTUNE Magazine.

This marks the eighth consecutive year Ingredion has been included on the list; the Company ranks third in the food production category. The list of most admired companies is posted on FORTUNE's website and appears in the print edition dated March 1, 2017, available as of February 20, 2017.

"We are proud to be listed among the world's most admired companies for the eighth year in a row. It recognizes our efforts to be the company of choice for investors, customers and employees alike," said Ilene Gordon, Ingredion chairman, president and chief executive officer. "We appreciate the dedication and hard work of our employees around the world who contribute to our success," Gordon added.

FORTUNE develops the annual list by surveying corporate directors, executives and financial analysts, who rate companies on attributes including employee engagement, product quality, innovation, financial soundness, long-term investment value and social responsibility.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) is a leading global ingredient solutions provider. We turn grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant materials into value-added ingredients and biomaterial solutions for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing and other industries. Serving customers in over 100 countries, our ingredients make crackers crunchy, yogurts creamy, candy sweet, paper stronger and add fiber to nutrition bars. Visit Ingredion.com (http://ingredion.com/) to learn more.

###

CONTACT:

Investors: Heather Kos, 708-551-2592

Media: Claire Regan, 708-551-2602





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Ingredion Incorporated via Globenewswire

