Sensile Medical AG, a global leader in Large Volume Injector devices, today announced the appointment of a new Executive Team due to continuous growth within all levels of the organization effective immediately. The company is growing rapidly, a newly formed Executive Team will help to lead the company through that growth.

«Sensile Medical is very pleased to have the Executive Team in place responsible for Quality, Business, Operations and Finance,» said Derek Brandt, CEO of Sensile Medical AG. «We are facing first product launches, implementation of new processes have to take place. Adaption of structures and processes is a must. We are very pleased to welcome new team members joining Sensile as well as appointing existing employees to new positions.

If we don't change, we can't grow.

What started as a Start-up back in 2004, now will soon reach 100 employees. This also requires moving to a larger facility later in 2017.

Mr. Derek Brandt remains as CEO. He joined Sensile Medical back in 2007 as CEO and will continue to focus his activities on the overall strategy and future growth of the company.

Mr. Frank Thode joined Sensile Medical in January 2017 as CFO. He will lead Sensile Medical's Finance department which is comprised of Accounting Controlling, HR, Procurement, IT and Business Support.

Mr. Thode has more than 25 years professional experience in Finance Controlling, IT, HR, Procurement and Business Support. He began his career with Ciba-Geigy 1987 in Finance Controlling in Basel, CH, gained international experience as Head of Finance Americas for the Cerdec JV (Ciba/Degussa) in Pittsburgh, PA, USA and he headed the Merger & Acquisition Controlling department of the Pigments Division of Ciba Specialty Chemicals in Basel, CH. From 2000 to 2005 he was CFO of the Contract Logistic BU and from 2006 to 2012 of Global Customers Solutions of DHL. Thereafter, he had CFO assignments with Galderma supporting the Spirig integration for the Swiss Market and with Sanofi Pasteur MSD managing the de-merger of the vaccine business in Switzerland.

Mr. Thode has a Master Degree in Business Administration from the University of Essen, Germany and Executive Leadership Program at Darden School of Business, VA USA and Wharton School, PA, USA.

Dr. Andreas Hartlep joined Sensile Medical in February 2017 as COO. He will lead Sensile Medical's Operation department which is comprised of Technology, Development, Industrialization and Project Office.

Mr. Hartlep has 20 years of professional experience in medical device technologies, R&D and clinical operations including the development and management of IGS, Robotics and Neurostimulation products. His career began with BrainLAB in Munich, Germany and includes senior management and executive positions in Germany, Switzerland and the UK. For the last 6 years Mr. Hartlep served as CEO of the German Neurostimulation companies cerbomed and cerbotec.

Andreas Hartlep holds over 30 patents in the area of medical technologies. He is a physicist by education with Diplomas in Physics and Medical Physics from the University of Heidelberg, Germany and a PhD in Physics achieved at the German Cancer Research Center.

Ms. Sandra de Haan joined Sensile Medical in February 2015 as Head of Business Development. She will lead Sensile Medical's Business department which is comprised of Business Development, Key Account Management and Marketing/Communication/PR.

Ms. de Haan has more than 20 years professional experience in sales, customer service and marketing, 16 years thereof within the medical device/healthcare industry. She began her career in 1995 in Sales and then later served as Customer Service Agent with Mölnlycke Health Care in Belgium and SCA Hygiene Products. In 2004 she moved to Switzerland where she joined an ophthalmology clinic as Head of Administration. Ms. de Haan worked for Haselmeier from 2008 2014 in Customer Service/Marketing and later as Head of Project Management.

Ms. de Haan is a Swiss certified specialist in Leadership and higher vocational training with federal degree from KV Zurich Business School.

The position as CQO is vacant and will be filled shortly.

We are working on the latest on- and off-body injection devices and offer various platform solutions to infuse liquid drugs without the need of changing the well-known primary packaging.

With Sensile's unique SenseCore micro-pump technology, we develop and produce large volume devices as well as pumps for very exact small volume delivery. Only very cost efficient device solutions will lead to therapies, which are widely adopted in key markets. Therefore, we have developed a reusable /disposable device solution to minimize waste and optimize therapy cost.

For more information about the SensePatch platform and the SenseCore technology, visit

www.sensile-medical.com

About Sensile Medical

Sensile Medical AG is a leading company in the area of advanced micro pump technology developing a broad range of customer-specific delivery and dosing solutions. These pumps are ideally suited for Large-Volume subcutaneous delivery of modern pharmaceutical and biotech products for self-administration by patients. Due to Sensile Medical's unique SenseCore technology the products are highly cost-efficient, accurate, and safe. They are increasingly used in drug delivery, medical and consumer applications. Founded in 2004, Sensile Medical is located in Haegendorf, Switzerland.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170216005867/en/

Contacts:

Sensile Medical AG

Christiane Schmid

christiane.schmid@sensile-medical.com

Phone: +41 (0) 62 209 71 00