

BAD VILBEL (dpa-AFX) - STADA Arzneimittel AG (STDAY.PK, STDAF.PK) said that the Supervisory Board has resolved to establish an ad hoc committee of the Supervisory Board. The committee which consists of five members and will be headed by Supervisory Board Chairman Ferdinand Oetker, will ensure a quick and close exchange of information between the two boards and will allow for an efficient decision making process for transactions requiring approval.



The Supervisory Board views the establishment of the committee as an expression of a coordinated approach in the ongoing open-minded talks that the Executive Board is conducting with the full endorsement and support of the Supervisory Board.



Earlier this week, Stada Arzneimittel said that its Executive Board has started open-minded talks with both potential bidders for the acquisition of the company. Stada said, the expressions of interest from Cinven Partners LLP and from Advent International Corporation could offer in different ways attractive opportunities in the interest of the company.



