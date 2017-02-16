Ice Flaker Market Growing at a CAGR of 8.23% During 2017 to 2021

PUNE, India, February 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global ice flaker market analyst says the latest trend gaining momentum in the market is advances in technology. New technologies are being introduced in ice flakers that have improved the reliability, durability, cost-efficiency, convenience, and sanitation of these machines.

Browse 43 Exhibits, 4 Major Company Profiles, spread across 73 pages available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/857401-global-ice-flaker-market-2017-2021.html.

The top vendors of ice flaker market are focusing on the improvement and integration of controls. Instead of requiring manual inspections, new models can now detect failures and simplify troubleshooting. Vendors have introduced intelligent diagnostics systems to determine the right diagnosis of issues through the constant monitoring of sub-system controls and refrigeration.

According to the ice flaker market report, one of the major drivers for this market is rise in organized retail outlets. The organized retail sector in developed countries like the US and the UK is established, while it is becoming significantly popular in developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil. The continuous changes in consumer lifestyles have led to the increase in demand for an array of frozen and chilled food, driving the demand for flake ice from the organized retail segment.

The following companies as the key players in the global ice flaker market: Follett, Hoshizaki Electric, Scotsman Ice Systems, and The Manitowoc Company. Other prominent vendors in the market are: Bionics Scientific Technologies, Brema Ice Makers, BUUS Refrigeration, Electrolux, Focusun Refrigeration, GEA, Howe Corporation, MAJA, and Telstar Group. Order a copy of Global Ice Flaker Market 2017-2021 research report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=857401.

In terms of geography, it has been noted that the Americas dominated this market during 2016 and will retain its dominant market position until the end of 2021. Recent market research carried out by the analysts show that the ice flaker market in the US is the largest among all the countries in the Americas since it is home to a large number of food retail and foodservice industries. Additionally, the consumers in the US have a more sophisticated food requirement; thus, driving the need to import and store specialty food products that require large quantities of flake ice.

Global Ice Flaker Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global ice flaker market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the Americas, APAC, and EMEA

Related Reports:

Global Walk-In Refrigerator Market 2017-2021

Global Commercial Ice Maker Machine Market 2016-2020

Global Refrigerated Road Transportation Market 2017-2021

Explore more reports on Manufacturing & Construction at http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/manufacturing/.

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.



Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2nd Floor, Metropole Building

Next to Inox Theatre

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411013.

Maharashtra, India.

+ 1 888 391 5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds:http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml