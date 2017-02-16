Global Small Scale LNG Market by Application, by Mode of Supply, by Region Opportunities & Forecast, 2021: TechSci Research Report

NEW YORK, February 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) is natural gas (predominantly methane, CH 4 ) that is converted to liquid form through a process called liquefaction. When liquefied, the volume of natural gas shrinks by 600 times, thereby allowing ease of storage or transport through ships and trucks. Increasing exploration & production activities, favorable government policies supporting the adoption of LNG and growing demand from remote areas are some of the major factors anticipated to aid the global small scale LNG market during 2016 - 2021. Moreover, drop in natural gas prices and fluctuations in crude oil prices are further expected to encourage customers across the globe to opt for small scale LNG over diesel, furnace oil or coal in the coming years.Advanced economies of the world have implemented strict emission norms that regulate the harmful emission levels of diesel as a fuel. This has resulted in increased use of small scale LNG in industrial and commercial sectors. In addition, growing natural gas production is expected to boost demand for small scale LNG over a span of next five years.

According to"Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Market By Application, By Mode of Supply, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011 - 2021", the global small scale LNG market is anticipated to cross $47 billion by 2021. Globally, growing demand for SSLNG from remote areas, especially for power generation, is one of the major factors driving the global market of small scale LNG. Other factors such as increasing inclination towards greener and cleaner fuel coupled with low prices of natural gas are also aiding global small scale LNG market. Asia-Pacific dominated the global small scale LNG market in 2015, and the region is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the next five years as well owing to continuing economic growth, high power deficits, new technological advancements and increasing adoption of stringent emission norms, particularly in China."Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Market By Application, By Mode of Supply, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011 - 2021"discusses the following aspects ofglobal small scale LNG (SSLNG) market:

Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) MarketSize, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis -By Application (Industrial, Transportation, Marine & Utilities), By Mode of Supply (Trucks, Trans-shipment & Bunkering, Captive Consumption through Pipeline & Rail), By Region

RegionalAnalysis -Asia-Pacific, Europe , North America , Middle East & Africa and South America

, , & and Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Table of Content:

1.Product Overview

2.Research Methodology

3.Analyst View

4.Global Small Scale LNG Market Outlook

4.1.Global Small Scale LNG Market Overview

4.2.Industry Structure & Stakeholders

4.3.SWOT Analysis of Small Scale LNG Market

4.4.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

4.5.Market Share & Forecast

4.6.Market Attractiveness Index

4.7.Global Small Scale LNG Pricing Analysis

5.Asia-Pacific Small Scale LNG Market Outlook

5.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2.Market Share & Forecast

5.3.Upcoming Small Scale LNG Units in Asia-Pacific

5.4.Asia-Pacific Exiting & Potential Major Consumers

5.5.Asia-Pacific CAPEX and OPEX for SSLNG Liquefication & Regasification Unit

6.Europe Small Scale LNG Market Outlook

6.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2.Market Share & Forecast

6.3.Upcoming Small Scale LNG Units in Europe

6.4.Europe Potential Major Consumers

6.5.Europe CAPEX and OPEX for SSLNG Liquefication & Regasification Unit

7.North America Small Scale LNG Market Outlook

7.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2.Market Share & Forecast

7.3.Upcoming Small Scale LNG Units in North America

7.4.North America Existing & Potential Major Consumers

7.5.North America CAPEX and OPEX for SSLNG Liquefication & Regasification Unit

8.Middle East & Africa Small Scale LNG Market Outlook

8.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8.2.Market Share & Forecast

8.3.Middle East & Africa Exiting & Potential Major Consumers

8.4.Middle East & Africa CAPEX and OPEX for SSLNG Liquefication & Regasification Unit

9.South America Small Scale LNG Market Outlook

9.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

9.2.Market Share & Forecast

9.3.South America Existing & Potential Major Consumers

9.4.South America CAPEX and OPEX for SSLNG Liquefication & Regasification Unit

10.Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges

11.Market Trends & Developments

12.Channel Partner Analysis

13.Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Matrix

13.2. Company Profiles

14.Strategic Recommendations

