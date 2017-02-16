DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES -- (Marketwired) -- 02/16/17 --Global Equity International, Inc. (OTCQB: GEQU) and its fully-owned subsidiaries GEP Equity Holdings Limited and Global Equity Partners Plc. ("GEP" - www.gepartnersplc.com), a specialist consultancy firm with offices located in Dubai and London, are extremely excited to announce their attendance at the upcoming MEPEX forum (http://mepexonline.com/) in Bahrain from March 6th to March 9th 2017.

The MEPEX forum, that will run along side the Middle East Oil and Gas Show (http://meos17.com/), will be attended by leading Oil and Gas Investment Firms and Associates. MEPEX have requested that our Company presents its "Capital Raising and Public Markets Model" to more than 25 Regional and International Oil & Gas Investment companies plus senior executives from major Oil companies including, but not limited to, the exhibitors at the MEOS, the Bahraini Government, Senior Officials of the Bahrain National Oil Company and NOGA (the investment arm of the Bahrain National Oil Company). Further investment companies and institutions from Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Egypt and Russia will also be in attendance with the focus specifically on International Oil & Gas investment opportunities.

Additionally, MEPEX have requested that at least one of our Oil & Gas clients present directly to the investors that will be present at the conference. During the coming days, an announcement will be made on which of our Oil & Gas clients will attend the conference. The approved client or clients will present to the investors on March 6th with "one to one" follow up meetings with the investors on the 7th, 8th and 9th of March. The aim of the organisers (MEPEX) is to announce at the end of the conference the successful conclusion of investors interest in our Oil & Gas client or clients in order to capitalise on MEOS current position as the preeminent "go to" conference for Oil & Gas investment in the Middle East.

This is a unique and privileged opportunity that substantiates our trusted position with MEPEX and its partners and also the Oil & Gas investment community in the Middle East.

Mr. Peter Smith, CEO of Global Equity International Inc. said, "We have been talking to and working with MEPEX for over a year now and we have been looking forward to this Expo for the same period of time. There are countless opportunities for business within the MEPEX environment and we are delighted to be part of something that will go on over future years to the main stay of the Middle East Oil and Gas business. Our Managing Director, Mr. Patrick Dolan, will be travelling to Bahrain for the conference with our session on growth capital and public markets at 4 pm, local time, on the 6th of March. This is potentially a phenomenal situation for our Company whereby with our partner, MEPEX, we seek to find good quality achievable Oil and Gas projects. We are already starting to look at some of the opportunities prior to the conference. This will put our Company in the centre of many negotiations in a highly lucrative sector, and really put our flag in the ground in the Oil and Gas sector. It is pleasing to see our patience finally paying off with these long term initiatives now showing true potential for revenue and organic growth."

Mr. Habib Al-Alawi, Director of MEPEX, said "It is our pleasure at MEPEX to jointly endeavour to capitalise on the MEOS strong participation of professionals and investors from around the globe and build a business boutique to look for investing in Oil & Gas opportunities. Such gathering of industry professionals is most definitively the right place for conducting these one-to-one meetings and to ultimately conclude deals."

Mr. Patrick Dolan, Managing Director of Global Equity International Inc. said, "I am very much looking forward to the MEPEX forum. It is an exciting time for our Company and our expectations after speaking with the directors of MEPEX are very high. I am working with one of our Oil & Gas clients at the moment with a view to showcase them at the MEPEX forum to attract further investor interest. I am seeing a large amount of Oil and Gas related deals landing on my desk right now and the opportunity with MEPEX is certainly one to circumvent a lot of potential investors and get straight into the heart of the deal."

About Global Equity International Inc. and Subsidiaries

Global Equity International Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries GEP Equity Holdings Limited and Global Equity Partners Plc., advises worldwide business leaders with their most critical decisions and opportunities pertaining to growth, capital needs, structure and the development of a global presence. With offices in Dubai and London, Global Equity has developed significant relationships in the US, UK, Central Europe, the Middle East and South East Asia to assist clients in realising their full value and potential by bringing them to external capital and resources that place an emphasis on collaborative thinking. Furthermore, because Global Equity has offices in key financial centres of the world, they are able to introduce their clients to a unique opportunity of listing their shares on any one of the many stock exchanges worldwide.

Safe Harbour Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company refers interested persons to its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other SEC filings for a description of additional uncertainties and factors, which may affect forward-looking statements. The company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

