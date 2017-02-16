Global Market for High Impact Nanomaterials 2017: Nanocellulose, Carbon Nanotubes, Graphene and 2-D Nanomaterials - Producers, Research Centre and Application Developer Profiles - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Many industries including electronics, automotive, aerospace, telecommunications and healthcare are exploring the use of high impact nanomaterials such as nanocellulose, carbon nanotubes and graphene. Other 2-D nanomaterials such as silicene, graphyne, graphdiyne, grapahane and molybdenum disulfide are also under intense study. CNTs and graphene are the strongest, lightest and most conductive fibers known to man, with a performance-per-weight greater than any other material.
All of these materials possess outstanding properties and represent potentially the most economically viable and lucrative nanomaterials through to the middle of the next decade and beyond. Most are relatively new nanomaterials but are coming onto the market fast and will find widespread applications over the next decade in sectors such as composites, electronics, filtration, medical and life sciences, oil and energy, automotive, aerospace, coatings, military, consumer goods and sensors.
This 1031 page report outlines the global scenario for these materials including:
- Industry growth and prospects - Industry structure - Historical data - Market forecasts
- Key market drivers and restraints
- Technology roadmaps and application timelines
- Over 250 tables and figures
- Producers, research centre and application developer profiles
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Executive Summary
3 Introduction
4 Carbon Nanotubes
5 Graphene
6 Other 2D Materials
7 Nanocellulose
8 Comparative Analysis Of Graphene And Carbon Nanotubes
9 Carbon Nanotube Synthesis
10 Graphene Synthesis
11 Carbon Nanotubes Market Structure
12 Graphene Market Structure
13 Nanocellulose Market Structure
14 Regulations And Standards
15 Carbon Nanotubes Patents
16 Graphene Patents
17 Nanocellulose Patents
18 Technology Readiness Level
19 Carbon Nanotubes End User Market Segment Analysis
20 Graphene End User Market Segment Analysis
21 Nanocellulose End User Market Segment Analysis
22 Adhesives
23 Aerospace
24 Automotive
25 Biomedical & Healthcare
26 Coatings
27 Composites
28 Electronics And Photonics
29 Energy Storage, Conversion And Exploration
30 Filtration And Separation
31 Lubricants
32 Sensors
33 Textiles And Apparel
34 3D Printing
35 Paper & Board
36 Aerogels
37 Rheology Modifiers
38 Carbon Nanotubes Producers And Product Developers (183 Company Profiles)
39 Graphene Producers And Product Developers (187 Company Profiles)
40 Nanocellulose Company Profiles
