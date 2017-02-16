sprite-preloader
Global Market for High Impact Nanomaterials 2017: Nanocellulose, Carbon Nanotubes, Graphene and 2-D Nanomaterials - Producers, Research Centre and Application Developer Profiles - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Global Market for High Impact Nanomaterials: Nanocellulose, Carbon Nanotubes, Graphene and 2-D Nanomaterials" report to their offering.

Many industries including electronics, automotive, aerospace, telecommunications and healthcare are exploring the use of high impact nanomaterials such as nanocellulose, carbon nanotubes and graphene. Other 2-D nanomaterials such as silicene, graphyne, graphdiyne, grapahane and molybdenum disulfide are also under intense study. CNTs and graphene are the strongest, lightest and most conductive fibers known to man, with a performance-per-weight greater than any other material.

All of these materials possess outstanding properties and represent potentially the most economically viable and lucrative nanomaterials through to the middle of the next decade and beyond. Most are relatively new nanomaterials but are coming onto the market fast and will find widespread applications over the next decade in sectors such as composites, electronics, filtration, medical and life sciences, oil and energy, automotive, aerospace, coatings, military, consumer goods and sensors.

This 1031 page report outlines the global scenario for these materials including:

- Industry growth and prospects - Industry structure - Historical data - Market forecasts

- Key market drivers and restraints

- Technology roadmaps and application timelines

- Over 250 tables and figures

- Producers, research centre and application developer profiles

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Executive Summary

3 Introduction

4 Carbon Nanotubes

5 Graphene

6 Other 2D Materials

7 Nanocellulose

8 Comparative Analysis Of Graphene And Carbon Nanotubes

9 Carbon Nanotube Synthesis

10 Graphene Synthesis

11 Carbon Nanotubes Market Structure

12 Graphene Market Structure

13 Nanocellulose Market Structure

14 Regulations And Standards

15 Carbon Nanotubes Patents

16 Graphene Patents

17 Nanocellulose Patents

18 Technology Readiness Level

19 Carbon Nanotubes End User Market Segment Analysis

20 Graphene End User Market Segment Analysis

21 Nanocellulose End User Market Segment Analysis

22 Adhesives

23 Aerospace

24 Automotive

25 Biomedical & Healthcare

26 Coatings

27 Composites

28 Electronics And Photonics

29 Energy Storage, Conversion And Exploration

30 Filtration And Separation

31 Lubricants

32 Sensors

33 Textiles And Apparel

34 3D Printing

35 Paper & Board

36 Aerogels

37 Rheology Modifiers

38 Carbon Nanotubes Producers And Product Developers (183 Company Profiles)

39 Graphene Producers And Product Developers (187 Company Profiles)

40 Nanocellulose Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7t6chb/the_global_market

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire