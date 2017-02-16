Global Market for High Impact Nanomaterials 2017: Nanocellulose, Carbon Nanotubes, Graphene and 2-D Nanomaterials - Producers, Research Centre and Application Developer Profiles - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Many industries including electronics, automotive, aerospace, telecommunications and healthcare are exploring the use of high impact nanomaterials such as nanocellulose, carbon nanotubes and graphene. Other 2-D nanomaterials such as silicene, graphyne, graphdiyne, grapahane and molybdenum disulfide are also under intense study. CNTs and graphene are the strongest, lightest and most conductive fibers known to man, with a performance-per-weight greater than any other material.

All of these materials possess outstanding properties and represent potentially the most economically viable and lucrative nanomaterials through to the middle of the next decade and beyond. Most are relatively new nanomaterials but are coming onto the market fast and will find widespread applications over the next decade in sectors such as composites, electronics, filtration, medical and life sciences, oil and energy, automotive, aerospace, coatings, military, consumer goods and sensors.

This 1031 page report outlines the global scenario for these materials including:

- Industry growth and prospects - Industry structure - Historical data - Market forecasts



- Key market drivers and restraints



- Technology roadmaps and application timelines



- Over 250 tables and figures



- Producers, research centre and application developer profiles

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Executive Summary

3 Introduction

4 Carbon Nanotubes



5 Graphene



6 Other 2D Materials



7 Nanocellulose



8 Comparative Analysis Of Graphene And Carbon Nanotubes



9 Carbon Nanotube Synthesis



10 Graphene Synthesis



11 Carbon Nanotubes Market Structure



12 Graphene Market Structure

13 Nanocellulose Market Structure



14 Regulations And Standards



15 Carbon Nanotubes Patents



16 Graphene Patents

17 Nanocellulose Patents

18 Technology Readiness Level



19 Carbon Nanotubes End User Market Segment Analysis



20 Graphene End User Market Segment Analysis



21 Nanocellulose End User Market Segment Analysis



22 Adhesives



23 Aerospace



24 Automotive



25 Biomedical & Healthcare



26 Coatings



27 Composites



28 Electronics And Photonics



29 Energy Storage, Conversion And Exploration



30 Filtration And Separation



31 Lubricants



32 Sensors



33 Textiles And Apparel



34 3D Printing



35 Paper & Board



36 Aerogels



37 Rheology Modifiers



38 Carbon Nanotubes Producers And Product Developers (183 Company Profiles)



39 Graphene Producers And Product Developers (187 Company Profiles)



40 Nanocellulose Company Profiles



