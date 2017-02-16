Global Land, Water, Air Energy Independent Electric Vehicles Market 2017-2037: The Electric Vehicle Industry will be $750 Billion in 2027 with EIV Rising Rapidly - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Energy Independent Electric Vehicles Land, Water, Air 2017-2037" report to their offering.

This report "Energy Independent Electric Vehicles Land, Water, Air 2017-2037" reveals how energy independent electric vehicles (EIV) such as solar racers were a curiosity five years ago, too weak to lead to anything generally useful. Then a solar boat and plane went round the world and a solar plane is now being prepared that will rise from earth to 80,000 feet on sunshine alone.

Entirely solar driven golf cars, small buses and passenger boats are on sale. Solar dirigibles for heavy lifting and long distance transport are being prepared for sale and this report reveals details of many solar cars demonstrated for mainstream use from 2020. They generate up to eight times as much electricity as predecessors: learn how and why.

Boats are being prepared that are entirely powered by electricity from on-board wind turbines and/or solar and/or tide and waves. These and other developments are about to be recognised as the kernel of a business of over $100 billion in EIVs employing multi-mode energy harvesting, extreme powertrain efficiency and other new advances. Investment in these new technologies is de-risked by the fact that they will be useful way beyond EIVs.

The leading solar racer company has already spun off five businesses exploiting its discoveries in aerodynamics and the like. The report shows how EIVs have bigger potential than those navigationally autonomous vehicles that are all the rage right now. Indeed they leverage todays "autonomy" while also transforming the future of land vehicles, boats and aircraft with human drivers. Be first to learn the dramatic winners, losers and benefits to society of all this.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. New Formats Are Very Important For EIVs

4. Energy Harvesting As Systems In EIVs

5. Extreme Powertrain Efficiency

6. Extreme Lightweighting

7. Next Generation Energy Storage

8. Energy Independent Vehicles In Action

9. EIVs On Land, On-Road

10. Solar Racers

11. EIVs On Land, Off-Road

12. EIVs On Water Seagoing

13. EIVs Seagoing Underwater

14. EIVs Inland Water

15. EIVs Airborne Inflatable

16. EIVs Fixed Wing

17. EIV Technology Spawns Advances For All Vehicles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k2sn8n/energy

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716