Electric Vehicles Market for Construction, Agriculture and Mining 2017-2027: Key Enabling Technologies in the $81 Billion Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining 2017-2027" report to their offering.

Electric vehicles for construction, agriculture and mining will be a $81 billion market in 2027. Komatsu, John Deere, Caterpillar, and others manufacture the big vehicles - mainly hybrid - while other manufacturers offer smaller, pure-electric versions.

Pure electric is a legal requirement indoors. Outdoors, fuel saving and better performance attracts. Cranes and man lifters have many applications. Their production volumes are larger than most people realise. So it is with the electric versions set for 165,000 to be sold in 2027. This is an industry about to change radically.

For example, in mining, over 90% of the world's mines are open cast. They are often in remote places up to 4000 meters above sea level, where shipping diesel can cost more than buying it. Consequently, there is now a move to have 350 kW giant haul trucks working the floor and separately the top of the mine with electric rail-veyors lifting the ore from bottom to top. In an all-electric solution new pollution laws can be met, image improved and money saved, the electricity coming from the mine's own wind turbines and photovoltaics. Battery swapping and fast charging of those batteries means 350 kWh batteries suffice - big but no larger than those in other EV sectors.

The new report explains all this and gives detailed forecasts, comparisons and assessments. It shows how mines will electrify much more but only after the current bust period of the boom-and-bust that characterises this industry. It shows why the ubiquitous tractor in agriculture will, at last, be electric in volume quantities by 2027 and how new forms of vehicle design are coming.

Benchmarking from the 46 categories of electric vehicle that the analyst forecasts, the report explains what new technologies will arrive and why. Supercapacitors, new power components, greater modularisation and integration will transform this industry. The report draws on interviews and results of many recent conferences on these sectors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary And Conclusions

2. Mining Electric Vehicles

3. Lessons From Recent Conferences

4. Construction And Agricultural Vehicles

5. Cranes, Lifters, Mobile Platforms

6. Key Enabling Technologies In Mining, Agricultural And Construction Electric Vehicles

Companies Mentioned

AGCO Fendt

Atlas Copco

BAE Systems

Bosch

Caterpillar

EPA

Fresh Fruit Robotics

Google

HUDIG TIGON

Hitachi

Ibex Automation Ltd

JCB UK

John Deere

Keshi Group

Loxus USA

Mahindra & Mahindra

Maxwell Technologies USA

Merlo

Mitsubishi

New Holland (Fiat Italy)

Oerlikon

PapaBravo

Sandvik Sweden

Shaanxi Tongyun

UQM Technologies Inc

VISEDO

Velodyne USA

Volvo Group

XEMC China

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r666v9/electric_vehicles

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716