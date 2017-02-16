Global Land, Water, Air Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles Market 2017-2027 - Now is the Time to Invest - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles 2017-2027: Land, Water, Air" report to their offering.

This report is intended for those seeking to invest, support, develop, make, sell or use vehicle fuel cell systems and their materials and associated services. It will also assist those participating in the value chain of alternatives, such as batteries and supercapacitors, to understand the considerable opportunities for both collaborative use of their components with fuel cells and scope for common technologies.

Indeed now is the time to invest, when so many companies have left the business but the first sales in thousands of fuel cell vehicles - in the form of forklifts - are happening without subsidies and you can newly buy fuel cell cars from top names. From Taiwan and Japan, fuel cell scooters now look plausible, the USA uses fuel cells in military vehicles and now fuel cell buses and cars are even shown to double as the emergency electricity supplies sought in Japan.

Most western automotive manufacturers are preparing fuel cell vehicles for sale but nothing is guaranteed, because, as this report analyses, the other option for zero pollution at point of use, the pure electric battery or supercapacitor vehicle, is also improving rapidly and they will often go head to head in the marketplace.

Which will have predominantly green "fuel" first - fuel cell or battery alone? Which will cost least up front and over life? What performance will really be achieved? For example, refueling time is not fast if you take ages to get to a refueling station. Energy density of the fuel is irrelevant if the powertrain using it is larger and heavier. This report pricks the bubbles to reveal the genuinely good prospects and the PEM fuel cell, intelligently applied, is one of them.

These complex issues, vital to optimal targeting of investment by auto, chemical, financial, fleet management and other players are appraised in the report. Vitally, it is mainly based on 2015 interviews not out-of-date information. It presents latest conference slides from many key players and new data analysis and forecasts. That means numbers for 2017-2027 and timelines to 2030 including the latest, revised predictions from the leading players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary And Conclusions



2. Introduction



3. Fuel Cell Forklifts: The First Volume Success



4. Fuel Cell Cars



5. Fuel Cell Buses



6. Fuel Cells In Other Vehicles



7. Examples Of Vehicle FC System Makers Beyond The Car Firms



8. Examples Of Interviews

Companies Mentioned



Acal Energy UK

Audi

BMW

Ballard

Barclays

Daimler

Ford

GM

GreenGT

Honda

Hyundai

Hyundai

ITM Power

Intelligent Energy UK

Michelin

Nissan

Nuvera

Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH Germany

Proton Power Systems PLC

Riversimple

Samsung

Suzuki

Toyota

VW Group

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3c55xv/fuel_cell

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716