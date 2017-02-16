$24 Billion 3D Printing Materials Report 2017-2027: Status, Opportunities, Market Forecasts - Thermoplastic Filament is Expected to reach over $6.6 Billion - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "3D Printing Materials 2017-2027: Status, Opportunities, Market Forecasts" report to their offering.

Key materials are expected to have a total market of over $24 billion by 2027

The market for thermoplastic filament is expected to reach over $6.6 billion by 2026.

Gone are the days of 3D Printing being synonymous with Rapid Prototyping; the days of Additive Manufacturing are here.

This report covers the current status and future opportunities of materials for 3D printing. It contains many illustrative and analytical figures and tables plus profiles of 29 companies, from across the globe, who supply a wide variety of materials for 3D printing.

This new interest inspired developments in many technologies to 3D print a wider variety of materials. A brief overview of each of these technologies is outlined in this report. This report outlines the advantages and disadvantages of printing in different materials, the applications of each, and technical data on the properties of 3D printed materials, which often differ from their traditionally manufactured analogue.

These new materials mean there has been space for many new companies, and also many acquisitions by 3D printer manufacturers. Information on start-ups, closures, mergers and acquisitions is included.

This massive growth in the use and applications of 3D Printers is encouraging a massive growth in the market for 3D Printing Materials. Detailed forecasts, using information from interviews with 90 key players in the industry and disclosed financial information, estimate key materials are expected to have a total market of over $24 billion by 2027.

This report includes detailed state of the market, in terms of market value and volume, for:

- Photopolymers

- Thermoplastic filaments

- Thermoplastic powders

- Metal powders

The report also includes discussions on developments for emerging materials including:

- Welding Wire

- Binders for metals, sand or plaster

- Metallic thermoplastic filaments

- Platinum-based Metallic Glass

- Gallium-Indium Alloy

- Ceramics

- Biomaterials

- Conductive thermoplastic filaments

- Conductive inks

- Conductive pastes

- Conductive photopolymers

- Graphene

- Carbon Fibre

- Silicone

- Regolith

- Wood

- Glass

This report gives financial data and forecasts to 2027 including:

- Materials market forecast by value

- Thermoplastics market forecast by value

- Photopolymers market forecast by value

- Materials market forecast by mass

- Thermoplastics market forecast by mass

- Photopolymers market forecast by mass

Companies Mentioned

- Advanc3d Materials

- Advanced Powders and Coatings

- Arcam

- Arevo Labs

- CRP Group

- Cookson Precious Metals

- DSM Somos

- Evonik

- Exceltec

- Formlabs

- Graphene 3D Lab

- Heraeus New Businesses

- Impossible Objects

- LPW Technology Ltd

- Legor Group

- Lomiko Metals

- Maker Juice

- Nascent Objects, Inc

- NinjaFlex (Fenner Drives)

- Norsk Titanium

- Oxford Performance Materials

- Photocentric

- Rahn AG

- Sandvik

- Stratasys

- TLC Korea

- Taulman3D

- The NanoSteel Company

- Toner Plastics Inc.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/btbdth/3d_printing

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716