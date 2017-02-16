sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 16.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

98,71 Euro		-2,854
-2,81 %
WKN: 886256 ISIN: CA0089161081 Ticker-Symbol: AGU 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
TSX-60
1-Jahres-Chart
AGRIUM INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AGRIUM INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
97,73
97,83
17:38
97,72
97,83
17:37
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AGRIUM INC
AGRIUM INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AGRIUM INC98,71-2,81 %