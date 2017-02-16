Former SoundCloud General Counsel brings digital media expertise to JAG Shaw Baker's existing IP practice

JAG Shaw Baker further bolsters Corporate practice with growth of the Corporate partner team

Despite Brexit, JAG Shaw Baker continues to advise UK and European start-ups, technology companies and investors on an increasing range of transactions

JAG Shaw Baker, a strategic law firm that advises entrepreneurs, companies and investors across high-growth technology markets, today announced the addition of Neil Miller as a Partner in the Intellectual Property practice at the firm.

Prior to joining the firm, Miller was Senior Vice President and General Counsel at SoundCloud, a role he held for six years. During that time, he helped SoundCloud to grow from a small start-up to one of the most significant and influential players in the global music industry.

At JAG Shaw Baker, Miller will advise clients on all aspects of the protection, exploitation and enforcement of intellectual property rights with a specialised focus on digital media and content rights. Miller also brings extensive corporate, commercial and operational experience from his time at SoundCloud and also from his previous roles at multinational companies including Viacom/MTV Networks and CBS Interactive.

In addition to Miller, the firm bolstered the Corporate team through three strategic appointments in late 2016:

Nick Crabtree was elevated to Partner to manage the growth in M&A and corporate activity. Crabtree focuses on M&A in the retail and technology markets and will continue to advise large corporates, private equity and venture capital investors and entrepreneurs on investments and M&A transactions in light of Brexit.

Erika McIntyre, a Partner on the Corporate team, has taken the reins of the Corporate practice at the firm. McIntyre focuses on this growing practice area, continuing to advise on all aspects of corporate law including M&A, VC, debt financing, IPOs and corporate reorganizations.

Howard Watt joined the firm as Partner from Eight Roads (Fidelity Investments) where he was in-house counsel for the past six years. Watt focuses on advising investors, founders and companies on corporate issues throughout their lifecycle, from start-up to exit. He brings extensive experience in VC fund formation from his work in structuring private investment funds operating in China, India, Japan and Europe.

"We started this firm in 2013 to meet the very specialised needs of the UK tech community and in that time we have seen double digit growth at the firm," said James Shaw, Co-founder and Partner, JAG Shaw Baker. "The addition of Neil and the growth of the Corporate and management team will help us to continue to meet the expanding needs of clients here and in the US."

"Even with Brexit, the UK tech sector continues to thrive," said Tina Baker, Co-founder and Partner, JAG Shaw Baker. "The UK continues to lead the way with digital tech jobs, outpacing the rest of the UK economy and we see this first-hand within our client base from start-up, spin-out to M&A transactions."

A recent report from Tech Nation 2016 revealed that the UK digital tech industry is growing 32% faster than the rest of the economy from 2010 to 2014.

The firm will be at Mobile World Congress and 4YFN, February 28 March 1, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. They will host a workshop entitled: Going the Rounds: Trips Tricks to go From Seed to Exit on 28 February at 4YFN. Tina Baker, JAG Shaw Baker Co-founder and Partner will also host a fireside chat on 1 March with Antonio Cantalapiedra, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Spain Portugal, MyTaxi The Taxi App, which is now part of the Daimler AG-Mercedes Benz Group.

About JAG Shaw Baker

Founded in 2013, JAG Shaw Baker is a strategic law firm that is central to the European technology and venture capital ecosystem in advising entrepreneurs, companies and investors in high-growth markets including the life sciences, cleantech and digital technology sectors.

We provide a collaborative culture that gives our clients access to exceptional commercial legal advice, deep industry expertise and an understanding of how to build a business from inception through to successful exit. From start-up, scale-up or speed-up to high-growth, late stage, M&A, and post-IPO, our UK and US lawyers have extensive expertise in representing UK and European companies, and representing US and European investors and strategic buyers on quality transactions.

Clients include Transferwise, SoundCloud, Bioven, Fon, Mologic, Vayon, Parkinson's UK, Index Ventures, Algomi, Environmental Technologies Fund, InMotion Ventures, Kano, Lostmy.name and Moo. For more information visit our website at http://www.jagshawbaker.com or follow us on Twitter @JAGShawBaker

