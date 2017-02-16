New EU Data Protection rules to be highlighted at conference

MMIS, Inc., a leading provider of global compliance solutions for life sciences, today announced that Michaeline Daboul, CEO and co-founder, will speak at the 5th Annual Corporate Compliance Transparency in the Pharmaceutical Industry Fleming Conference in Zurich on Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. CET. Michaeline along with MMIS co-founder Tim Robinson, Esq. and J. Mark Farrar, CPA, CFE, CFF, Managing Director, Navigant Consulting will lead participants in a workshop, "Clues to Understanding Compliance Enforcement".

An industry expert with over 25 years of experience working with life science companies, Michaeline will lead an interactive discussion on the challenges with manual workflows and demonstrate through case studies how to implement the necessary controls and documentation to demonstrate compliance with anti-bribery laws, codes of conduct, the FCPA and other global laws related to interactions with HCPs. "We look forward to this collaborative session to assist pharmaceutical manufacturers in identifying behaviors and processes that could put their organizations at risk for non-compliance as outlined in recent enforcement actions. Cloud-based tools provide a cost effective way to introduce critical control points in manual processes while using imbedded analytics for monitoring compliance, reducing risk and improving business workflows," said Ms. Daboul.

MediSpend is the first secure cloud-base end-to-end software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution designed specifically to help life sciences companies manage physician interactions and relations while ensuring compliance with the FCPA and global anti-bribery laws.

Ms. Daboul has been interviewed by Inside CMS, Bloomberg BNA, CIO Review, Healthcare Finance News, Mass Device, Policy and Medicine and Healthcare Review North East Network on compliance challenges and the importance of implementing a global compliance solution across the business enterprise.

Recently chosen by CIO Review for its annual listing of the 20 Most Promising Pharma and Life Science Technology Solution Providers, MediSpend continues to break new ground as the first end-to-end compliance and data analytics cloud solution, benefiting life sciences companies around the globe.

About MMIS

MMIS, Inc. is the creator of MediSpend the industry leader in cloud-based compliance software for the global life sciences industry. We are committed to customer success, developing innovative products and providing value to our customers and their organizations.

MediSpend customers range from the world's largest medical device, pharmaceutical, dental and emerging biotech companies. Our customers are located in the US, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit www.medispend.com.

