DEERFIELD, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 02/16/17 -- This year's Converters Expo will feature 123 booths, with 40 new exhibitors. The Expo will showcase converting products and services on a sold-out show floor.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Converters Expo is expected to draw over 700 buyers who will see the latest offerings from an expanded exhibitor base that is 20 percent larger than in 2016. Attendees will be able to network at the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame during the opening reception on Wednesday, March 22. There will be a full day of exhibits and networking on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at Lambeau Field Atrium.

"We are excited to welcome our returning exhibitors plus 40 new exhibitors to the Converters Expo and give them the chance to meet and network with contract manufacturers in all aspects of production and suppliers of printing, packaging and testing services," says Randy Green, group publisher, Packaging Strategies for BNP Media. "As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, we thank all of our vendors and sponsors Preco, TANN Corporation, AccuWeb and Valley Grinding & Mfg. who make this event the success that it has become over the last decade."

"Converters Expo has always been a successful venue for Preco, Inc. It is a good platform to target potential converting and packaging customers in southeast Wisconsin, as well giving us the opportunity to network with area customers. It's truly a regional show with the dynamics of a larger, domestic trade show," said Terry Olson, marketing manager, Preco, Inc., a bronze sponsor. Preco, Inc. provides innovative and cost-effective solutions for converting applications and flexible packaging.

"We choose to be a part of the Convertors Expo because we leave the show with new partners. This show is full of industry people trying to 'move the needle' and grow their brands, it's exciting to be a part of their success," said TJ Utschig, president, Valley Grinding & Manufacturing. "Our slitting experts from Valley Grinding will be exhibiting slitting solutions made here in Wisconsin. We provide an array of services aimed toward the slitting sections of our customers. We make OEM knives, custom slitters and provide rebuilding and re-sharpening services."

"At the Converters Expo we are looking forward to exhibiting our air pollution control products for the solvent based converting industry. We design and manufacture regenerative (RTOs), catalytic, recuperative and direct thermal oxidizers to help customers meet or exceed todays clean air requirements. We also offer energy recovery solutions to capture any waste heat and reduce the customers operating costs," said David Kerrigan, Sales and Application Manager, TANN Corporation, an engineering company providing custom systems and turnkey solutions.

New Exhibitors for the 2017 Converters Expo include:

Associate Machine Design

Astro Films

Breit Technologies

ConQuip, Inc.

Corenso North America

Corydon Converting

Eagle Flexible Packaging

Felins USA

FlexoGrafix

Friction Coating

GMSP

Goldenrod Corp.

Jennerjahn Machine

Loparex

Menzel LP

Michelman, Inc.

NDC Technologies

Nordmeccanica N.A.

Nordson Extrusion Dies

PARA Company

Pearl Technologies

Perftech

Phoseon Technology

Precision Color Graphics

Prime UV

RD Prototype

RG Engineering

Roll Technology

Rol-Tec

Spuntech Industries

Toyota Tsusho America

WEKO North America

Wilson Manufacturing

XDS Holdings

Converters Expo will include products and converting processes using paper, film, and nonwovens, while offering products such as rewinding & sheeting; folding & finishing; coating, laminating & adhesives; flexographic printing & inks; packaging, warehousing, shipping & logistics; processes using paper, film, and nonwovens; equipment and associated engineering; equipment and associated engineering; and testing, product development along with many others.

The 10th Annual Converters Expo will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Lambeau Field Atrium on Thursday, March 23, with a welcome reception at the New Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22. To register visit ConvertersExpo.com. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Emily Patten at 847-405-4045 or pattene@bnpmedia.com or visit www.ConvertersExpo.com/exhibit.

The Converters Expo is produced by Packaging Strategies, (www.packagingstrategies.com) which delivers up-to-the minute, unbiased packaging industry news, information and analysis to audiences across multiple platforms. The event is owned by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 50-plus industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, websites, conferences, events and market research. Visit BNP Media at www.bnpmedia.com.

For further information, Contact:

Amy Riemer

Media Relations Contact

978-475-4441 (office)

978-502-4895 (cell)

Email Contact



