INNA releases a new single called "Gimme Gimme".



INNA - Gimme Gimme



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jr4TMIU9oQ4



This is a fresh new song written by INNA herself with David Ciente ("Dale Papi" - Lariss), Marco & Seba (Marcel Botezan & Sebastian Barac) who composed most of INNA's biggest hits, Breyan Isaac (worked with David Guetta, FloRida, Pitbull) and Vasile Elena Luminita.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b309acb7-9c67-429d-b287-e31bb d7536d3.



"I'm excited to release a song that's so energetic, fresh, a cool sound, perfect for parties and having fun. I want to thank all the people I've worked with for writing this song: Marco & Seba, Breyan Isaac, David Ciente and Elena Vasile. It's such a blessing to collaborate with so many talented people. Special thanks to my team from my record label Global Records," said INNA.



The song reached 7 million views in two weeks on YouTube.



The video was shot in Mexico, directed by Edward Aninaru who also directed INNA's videos "Wow" and "INNDiA" and John Perez, Director of Photography who worked with Rihanna, Beyonce, Alicia Keys, Jay-Z, Lady Gaga and Khaled Mokhtar as second DoP. He worked with INNA in a lot of video projects: "Be My Lover" and "We Wanna."



"It's such a joy and honour to have shot this video in Mexico, one of the places in this world where I feel so much love from the people. Also, I worked with friends, people I trust and I appreciate such as Edward Aninaru, John Perez and Khaled Mokhtar, I want to thank them for their dedication," said the artist.



INNA is working on new songs that will be released during 2017. She will release a new single with GGirls early this year (INNA, Antonia, Lariss and Lori Ciobotaru).



INNA is judge of The Voice Kids Romania that will be broadcast soon on PROTV TV station from Romania.



She represents AVON in Romania as endorser.



For the first time, this year, INNA will be touring in Brazil and Argentina.



Her songs were on the official soundtrack of films: "Spy" - "Cola Song", "Pitch Perfect 2" and "Young and Hungry" - Good Time.



"Cola Song" is included in the game "Just Dance".



INNA has more than 2.5 billion views on YouTube and more than 2 million subscribers on her channel.



