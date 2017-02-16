Thaiwoo and POMA Sign a Strategic Partnership to Develop Thaiwoo Ski Resort

GRENOBLE, France, February 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, the Chinese company Beijing Raissun Investment Co. Ltd, owner of Thaiwoo Ski Resort, and the French company POMA, ropeway transportation specialist, signed a strategic partnership to develop Thaiwoo-expected to be one of the sites hosting the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Thaiwoo chose to lean on French expertise to develop Thaiwoo Ski Resort, one of the future's biggest Chinese ski resorts.

Through this agreement, Thaiwoo Ski Resort will choose POMA as the preferential supplier for all coming ropeways in his ski resort. POMA has already built three ropeways in the resort: one 2-section gondola lift and two detachable-grip bubble chairlifts. POMA is excited to build all future ropeways in the ski area. The investment Thaiwoo plans to allocate to ropeways may exceed EUR200 million over the next 5 to 10 years. To optimize ropeway maintenance, POMA will open a spare parts storage center in the Chongli region. The center will have POMA teams available who will be dedicated to maintaining the Thaiwoo installations.

Thaiwoo Ski Resort is located in the Chongli district of Zhangjiakou, a city located approximately 200 kilometers (124 miles) west of Beijing. Construction-starting in April 2014 and continuing another 10 to 20 years in three phases-represents a EUR2.7 billion investment. The resort covers a surface area of 40 sq. km (24 sq. m) and will be open all year providing four-season activities. When it is finished, the ski area will count 200 ski runs, 45 ropeways and will cover 120 kilometers (75 miles) of space for a global surface area of almost 250 acres. The resort will have 3- to 5-star hotels as well as private residences. During phase 1, this represents 2,200 hotel beds and 600 residence beds.For more information: http://www.thaiwoo.com

Located in China since 1988 for the construction of a 6-seater detachable gondola lift and a pulsed lift on the world-renowned Great Wall of China, the POMA Group has since built over 40 aerial tramways, gondola lifts and funicular railways in tourist sites, ski resorts and cities like Shenzhen, Tianchi, Enshi, Jinggangshan, Ming Yue Shan, Beijing, Chang Bai Shan, Yang Jia Jie, Tianmenshan and more. POMA's Chinese subsidiary in Beijing has a team of over 100. POMA generates 73.8% of its turnover in exports (2015 POMA turnover: EUR286 million). China is among the most important export markets, generating an annual turnover of EUR80 million. When POMA sells an installation in China, over 80% of the parts are made in France, in POMA factories or various French subcontractors in the Auvergne-Rhone-Alps region. The remaining 20% are manufactured in the POMA Beijing subsidiary for the final assembly operations on cabins produced in France, and local subcontractors build the metal structures: towers, walkways, civil engineering work, assembly, etc. For more information: http://www.poma.net.

