PITTSBURGH, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/16/17 -- Real Estate Contacts, Inc. (OTC PINK: REAC) is pleased to announce to shareholders that Patriot Bioenergy Corporation announced that Monday, February 13, 2017, Roger Ford and Jesse Salyer, Jr. completed orientation training as part of the requirements for participation in the Kentucky Department of Agriculture's industrial hemp pilot research program.

Mr. Ford and Mr. Salyer were signatories to execute both a processor and a grower memorandum of understanding wherein the company will conduct research and development on several fronts as to the use of industrial hemp.

Patriot Bioenergy Corporation, based in Pikeville, Kentucky, is a leader in the development of industrial hemp for use in the thermal conversion of hemp for energy products and industrial composites, as well as the processing of other hemp extract and oil-based products.

Patriot has begun site preparation for construction of 120,000 square feet of greenhouse space and has secured up to 50 acres for the growing of hemp, as well as other types of biomass. The greenhouse and field operations are in Pike County, Kentucky, with processing to be in Pikeville, Kentucky. The company continues to take necessary steps to apply for economic development incentives for processing in Kentucky.

The company will continue to update shareholders with announcements detailing our continued growth.

Safe Harbor: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance. We undertake no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements.

