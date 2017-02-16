Helen Mills Joins Mars Petcare as VP Corporate Affairs

BRUSSELS, February 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Mars Petcare announced today that Helen Mills will join their global management team as the leader of Corporate Affairs. Mills has over 20 years of experience in communications, advocacy and change management, and her background in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry will complement the Mars Petcare strategy to offer holistic care of pets from nutrition to veterinary care.

Mills will join Mars Petcare in March from Amgen, one of the world's leading biotechnology companies, where she led Corporate Affairs for Amgen's global Commercial business for the last five years.

Before joining Amgen, Mills managed a global Corporate Affairs team at AstraZeneca in Sweden and the UK. Mills also managed external communication for one of GlaxoSmithKline's global therapeutic franchises based in the UK and spent three years at PR agency, Hill & Knowlton, first in London, and later in Australia, where she ran H&K's Melbourne healthcare practice.

"We are very excited to welcome Helen to Mars Petcare," said Poul Weihrauch, Global President, Mars Petcare. "Her passion, and experience will help us advance our purpose of creating A Better World for Pets."

"I'm delighted to be joining Mars, a world class company and a leader in many categories, and excited to help to grow the Mars Petcare business around the globe," said Mills.

"As Mars continues to increase its external engagement on issues important to our business and society, we are pleased to be building our Corporate Affairs capabilities from within and by adding new team members like Helen," said Andy Pharoah, VP Corporate Affairs and Strategic Initiatives, Mars, Incorporated.

About Mars Petcare

Mars Petcare is the world's leading pet nutrition and health care business that strives to make A Better World for Pets' every day. Mars Petcare believes that pets make our lives better and that pet ownership brings joy and benefits which should be accessible to everyone. Mars Petcare has a total of 41 brands in our portfolio, including billion dollar brands PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN® and BANFIELD®. Other leading brands include: IAMS®, CESAR®, SHEBA®, NUTRO®, DREAMIES®, EUKANUBA®, BLUEPEARL® and PET PARTNERS'. And the WALTHAM Centre for Pet Nutrition, a leading scientific authority on pet nutrition and wellbeing. Mars Petcare has more than 40,000 Associates worldwide.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated is a private, family-owned business with more than a century of history, $35 billion in sales, and diverse business segments producing some of the world's best-loved brands: PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, IAMS®, BANFIELD® CESAR® (Petcare); M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, DOVE®, GALAXY®, MARS®, MILKY WAY®, TWIX® (Chocolate); DOUBLEMINT®, EXTRA®, ORBIT®, 5', SKITTLES® (Wrigley); UNCLE BEN'S®, DOLMIO®, MASTERFOODS®, SEEDS OF CHANGE® (Food); ALTERRA COFFEE ROASTERS', THE BRIGHT TEA COMPANY', KLIX® FLAVIA® (Drinks); and COCOAVIA® (Symbioscience). Headquartered in McLean, VA, Mars operates in 421 facilities across 78 countries, where our more than 80,000 Associates -all united by the company's Five Principles of Quality, Efficiency, Responsibility, Mutuality and Freedom -strive every day to create relationships with our stakeholders that deliver growth we are proud of.

For more information about Mars, Incorporated, please visit http://www.mars.com.