Global Organic Food Market by Product Type, by Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2021: TechSci Research Report

Increasing health concerns due to growing incidences of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, blood pressure, heart problems, etc., and rising awareness about harmful effects of consumption of synthetic ingredients and pesticides boosted demand for organic food across the globe, during 2011-2015. Further, rising focus of government organizations and organic food manufacturers towards promoting benefits associated with organic food consumption, growing annual per capita spending on food, easy availability of organic food products and infrastructural developments in supply chain and distribution network are projected to augur well for global organic food market over the course of next five years.

According to"Global Organic Food Market By Product Type, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2021", global market for organic food is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 14% during 2016-2021, on account of high demand for organic food in retail stores, restaurants, schools and office cafeterias. Europe dominated demand for organic food across the globe and the region is projected to continue dominating the market through 2021. Further,organic fruits & vegetables dominated global organic food market, due to high content of protective antioxidants, less pesticide residue and low level of toxic chemicals in organically cultivated fruits & vegetables.White Wave Foods, Hain Celestial, General Mills, UNFI, Sprouts Farmers Market and Edeka Group are few of the major players operating in global organic food market."Global Organic Food Market By Product Type, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2021"discusses the following aspects of organic food market across the globe

Global Organic Food Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis -By Product Type (Organic Meat, Poultry and Dairy; Organic Fruits and Vegetables; Organic Processed Food; Organic Beverages; Organic Bread & Bakery; and Others) and By Region ( Europe , North America , Asia-Pacific , South America and Middle East & Africa )

, , , and & ) Country Analysis for Top 20 Markets - Germany , France , Italy , the UK, Netherlands , the United States , Mexico , Canada , Japan , South Korea , China , India , Australia , Brazil , Argentina , Colombia , Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel & South Africa

for Top 20 Markets - , , , the UK, , , , , , , , , , , , , , UAE, & Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Report Methodology:

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interviews with organic food manufacturers, distributors, retailers and dealers in global organic food market. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications such as company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

Table of Content:

1.Product Overview

2.Research Methodology

3.Analyst View

4.Global Organic Food Market Outlook

4.1.Global Organic Food Production

4.2.Market Size & Forecast (value)

4.3.Market Share & Forecast

4.4.Market Attractiveness Index (By Region & By Product Type)

5.Europe Organic Food Market Outlook

5.1.Market Size & Forecast (value)

5.2.Market Share & Forecast

5.3.Germany Organic Food Market Outlook

5.4.France Organic Food Market Outlook

5.5.Italy Organic Food Market Outlook

5.6.United Kingdom Organic Food Market Outlook

5.7.Netherlands Organic Food Market Outlook

6.North America Organic Food Market Outlook

6.1.Market Size & Forecast (value)

6.2.Market Share & Forecast

6.3.United States Organic Food Market Outlook

6.4.Canada Organic Food Market Outlook

6.5.Mexico Organic Food Market Outlook

7.Asia-Pacific Organic Food Market Outlook

7.1.Market Size & Forecast (value)

7.2.Market Share & Forecast

7.3.China Organic Food Market Outlook

7.4.Australia Organic Food Market Outlook

7.5.Japan Organic Food Market Outlook

7.6.South Korea Organic Food Market Outlook

7.7.India Organic Food Market Outlook

8.South America Organic Food Market Outlook

8.1.Market Size & Forecast (value)

8.2.Market Share & Forecast

8.3.Brazil Organic Food Market Outlook

8.4.Argentina Organic Food Market Outlook

8.5.Colombia Organic Food Market Outlook

9.Middle East & Africa Organic Food Market Outlook

9.1.Market Size & Forecast (value)

9.2.Market Share & Forecast

9.3.Saudi Arabia Organic Food Market Outlook

9.4.Israel Organic Food Market Outlook

9.5.UAE Organic Food Market Outlook

9.6.South Africa Organic Food Market Outlook

10.Market Dynamics

10.1.Drivers

10.2.Challenges

11.Market Trends & Developments

12.Competitive Landscape

12.1.Competitive Benchmarking

12.2.Company Profiles

13.Strategic Recommendations

