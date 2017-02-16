Regulatory News:

ABIVAX (Paris:ABVX) (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 ABVX), an innovative biotechnology company targeting the immune system to eliminate viral diseases, announced today that members of the management team will participate at the 2017 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference to be held on February 22-23 at the New York Palace in New York City.

Prof. Hartmut Ehrlich, M.D., CEO of ABIVAX is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat with an RBCCM healthcare analyst at 1:35 PM (EST) on February 22nd. Additionally, Prof. Ehrlich, along with ABIVAX's CFO and CMO, Didier Blondel and Jean-Marc Steens, M.D., will be available for one-on-one meetings with interested investors over the course of the conference.

About ABIVAX (www.abivax.com)

ABIVAX is an innovative biotechnology company focused on targeting the immune system to eliminate viral disease. ABIVAX leverages three technology platforms for drug discovery: an antiviral, an immune enhancement, and a polyclonal antibody platform. ABX464, its most advanced compound, is currently in Phase II clinical trials for providing a functional cure for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is a first-in-class oral small antiviral molecule which blocks HIV replication through a unique mechanism of action and also has a strong anti-inflammatory effect. In addition, ABIVAX is advancing a clinical stage immune enhancer as well as multiple preclinical candidates against additional viral targets (i.e. Chikungunya, Ebola, Dengue), and several of these compounds are planned to enter clinical development within the next 18 months. ABIVAX is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 Mnémo: ABVX).

More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com.

