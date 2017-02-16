Global RFID Sensors Forecasts, Players, Opportunities Report 2017-2027: Forecasts for Total RFID Sensor Tag Market Value for Each Technology - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "RFID Sensors 2017-2027: Forecasts, Players, Opportunities" report to their offering.

The Market Value of RFID Sensor Tags will be $490 Million by 2027

RFID Sensors 2017-2027 is the first report that covers all these options, the players behind the ICs, sensor tags and systems, the applications, trends and market size, forecast over a ten year period. The report draws comparisons form and assesses the related data logger market, and explores the role for RFID Sensors within that. SWOT (Strength, weaknesses, opportunities, threats) reports are given for the leading players, along with application case studies and impartial assessment of the whole sector.

The general RFID market has seen substantial growth over the last few years, with successful public offerings and rapid growth in terms of the number of RFID tags sold. Vendors are now exploring allied technologies with RFID sensors at the forefront of this. RFID sensors combine a sensors system (such as monitoring temperature, humidity, shock, pressure or moisture) with RFID communications.

This has been enabled thanks to new chipsets, at both HF (NFC) and UHF (RAIN) which are dedicated to support sensor platforms and therefore make RFID sensors simpler to make and lower cost in addition to the increasing maturity and wider scale adoption of RFID reader infrastructure. Additionally, new technologies from printed sensors and flexible batteries to bio sensing films meet unmet needs and provide differentiation.

Detailed Forecasts

- Forecasts in unit numbers for each technology type, for 2017-2027

- Forecasts of average sales price for each technology type, for 2017-2027

- Forecasts for total RFID sensor tag market value for each technology type, for 2017-2027

- Forecasts for systems cost (including readers, software, networking), for 2017-2027

- Total RFID Sensor market value (tags and systems), for 2017-2027

- Breakdown by HF versus UHF RFID Sensors, for 2017-2027

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. The Big Picture: RFID Sensors As Part Of The Internet Of Things

3. Introduction To RFID

4. RFID Sensor Ics

5. Passive RFID Sensors

6. Battery-Assisted RFID Sensor

7. RFID Sensor Without Silicon Chip

8. Data Logger

9. Power Source

10. Company Profiles

11. RFID Sensors: Early Case Studies

Companies Mentioned

AMS

Avery Dennison

Blulog

Delta

DynaLog

EML

Enfucell

Farsens

IC-TAG Solutions

Impinj Monza

InfraTab

Institute of Printed Electronics Industry

KemSense

NXP

PST Sensors

PhaseIV Engineering

QUAD Industries

RFID Sensor Systems

RFMicron

ST Microelectronics

Silent Sensors

SmarTrac RFMicron

Texas Instruments

Xerox

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gflbb5/rfid_sensors

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716