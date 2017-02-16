Global Electric UAV Drones Market 2017-2027 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Electric UAV Drones: Autonomous, Energy Independent 2017-2027" report to their offering.

It is grossly misleading that most reporting on unmanned aerial vehicles UAV has recently concentrated on the sideshow of toy multicopters going out of fashion. We also are told of toy and other simple versions dropping 70% in price, with more to come, so manufacturers and investors outside China, who should have known better, are wiped out. Investment is now virtually impossible to obtain, they say.

There is a different reality. Drones are overcoming problems of direct human involvement in dirty, dangerous, boring, slow and imprecise operations that need to be done better and they will even be used for currently impossible tasks. The analyst forecasted the price collapse of toys but also the huge opportunities in specialist hardware and most software and services elsewhere.

This report reveals a parallel universe of drones of all sizes receiving billions of dollars of investment so they and their associated services create multi-billion dollar markets in hardware and services. It is an amazing world of tethered and upper atmosphere drones staying up for years, some creating 100kW of electricity and others beaming the internet to 4.5 billion people still waiting for it. Contrary to popular opinion, the analyst reveals that the next advances in hardware and software mainly revolve around autonomy and energy independence.

Swarming theory and endowment of curiosity will transform security and other applications. Here is the only report encompassing all of this, based on new research worldwide carried out by multilingual PhD level analysts.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary And Conclusions

2. Introduction

3. Autonomy Of UAV Energy: Energy Independent Vehicle EIV Technology

4. Examples Of Electric UAVs In Action

5. Company Profiles And Examples Of Interviews

-AgEagle

- Agribotix

- Airinov

- Festo

- Gamaya

- Headwall

- LeddarTech

- MicaSense

- Novariant

- Parrot

- Prospera

- Scanse

- Sentra

- Shadow Robotics

- SpeIR

- Trimble

- URSULA Agriculture

- Yanmar

- Yara

- senseFly

